CBDCs are coming — and why you should worry

Josef Tětek
·6 min read

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are coming — and sooner than you might think. This past October, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) joined forces with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Bank of Thailand, the People’s Bank of China, and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates to pilot commercial cross-border foreign exchange transactions based on CBDCs.

This latest news follows a rush of development around CBDCs around the world. According to the Atlantic Council’s CBDC Tracker, 114 countries are actively exploring or rolling out a central bank digital currency — up from just 35 countries less than three years ago — with the Asia-Pacific region leading the charge. Aside from Hong Kong and Thailand, CDBCs are also in development or a pilot phase in India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Cambodia and Malaysia. Mainland China, which began developing a digital yuan back in 2014 and now has the most advanced CBDC for a major economy, has already seen its e-CNY used in more than 360 million transactions worth 100 billion yuan (US$13.9 billion), and more than 5.6 million merchants now accept the state-backed digital currency as payment.

Some may think this is a cause for celebration, as it seemingly provides evidence that financial authorities in the Asia Pacific and beyond see value in digital assets, perhaps even considering them a viable foundation for financial services. If true, this would indeed mark real progress.

However, while it’s a welcome development that the financial establishment is taking digital assets seriously, CBDCs are in fact inherently flawed. But before we examine why, it’s useful first to ask why central banks are suddenly so interested in CBDCs, when not so long ago cryptocurrency of any stripe was considered anathema.

Why CBDCs are in vogue

If you are to listen to the central banks, the reasons given for CBDCs are all very logical and reassuring. Some of the cited drivers for adoption include use cases such as more efficient payments, faster cross-border transactions, and the preservation of payment privacy. But is this the whole story?

The fact is that these value drivers have been known for almost as long as Bitcoin has been in existence. And although it’s possible that they have only now come to the attention of central banks, what’s more likely is that they are only part of the banks’ true motivation. After all, one of the main roles of central banks is to instill confidence in the financial system. It’s conceivable that official announcements on CBDCs are made more with an eye on building consumer and business trust in the new technology.

A more likely explanation for the sudden rush into CBDCs is a response to current macroeconomic instability. With fiat currencies in difficulty the world over, central banks are turning to CBDCs in desperation. It should be no surprise for example that Turkey, with 80% inflation (and growing), was among the first outside of China to launch a CBDC, which is slated to appear later this year. With traditional monetary policy failing, CDBCs are being grasped as a possible alternative.

The limitations of CBDCs

The problem is that CBDCs are not the right answer to fiat money’s growing problems. For a start, we don’t know how successful banks will be in building consumer confidence in the currency. Today, central banks assure us that CBDCs will be complementary to cash and commercial bank money — but it’s not too far a stretch to envisage a scenario where governments force CBDCs on populations through partially or fully obsoleting cash and commercial deposits.

In fact, we can witness the cashless agenda being pushed already on the people of Nigeria, a country where a CBDC was launched in October 2021. Nigerian authorities have recently announced that ATM cash withdrawals will be limited to just 100,000 Nigerian naira (about US$225) a week, and older notes will be made obsolete, with only a few months’ window for exchanging the old notes for new ones.

In the hands of a malevolent or misguided state, CBDCs could all too easily serve as powerful tools of control, coercion and surveillance. It’s these potential consequences of CBDC adoption that we should be most alert to.

An arm for state coercion

CBDCs bring with them a range of features that would be of interest to authoritarian regimes, not least providing the issuer with direct control over the nation’s digital currency. This control enables states to impose negative interest rates at will, or even collect taxes directly from people’s accounts.

With CBDCs, the financial system can also be used as a mechanism through which to spy on citizens and censor them. By setting up direct retail accounts with the central bank, a regime can easily freeze the funds of irksome citizens until they behave in a desired manner. Such actions may not be limited to countries most often associated with authoritarianism — let’s not forget that the liberal democracy of Canada used emergency powers to freeze the financial assets of truckers involved in protests against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

CBDCs make it far too easy for governments to sanction individuals and groups. They are nothing less than a step back to Soviet times of state control. It’s a fully surveilled, fully centralized system managed by the central planning committee of the central bank board of governors, and a model that can all too easily be used to suppress human rights.

Refocusing on Bitcoin’s true value

CBDCs are the antithesis of Bitcoin, which was developed to decentralize the financial system in order to provide individuals with financial self-sovereignty and protect them from state overreach. Bitcoin is about building resilience against censorship and providing people with the means to transact anywhere and at any time. Unlike CBDCs, Bitcoin is also a true store of value that provides the ability to preserve purchasing power.

Before central banks in the Asia Pacific and the rest of the world go too far down the road of assessing the viability of CBDCs, and drawing up frameworks for their testing and deployment, humanity needs to pause and consider if CBDCs are really what the world is looking for.

There are many problems with the current financial system, based as it is on commercial bank oligopolies, and it’s clear that this system needs to change. However, CBDCs will succeed only as a means for rogue governments to peer ever more closely into the minutiae of our lives, to track and curtail activities deemed undesirable, and to limit people’s options for independent economic lives. That is far too heavy a price to pay for whatever monetary stability CBDC may or may not bring

Recommended Stories

  • Woman captures 2nd Tesla driver driving distracted on SoCal freeway

    Nearly a week after a woman was caught asleep at the wheel of a Tesla traveling along the 15 Freeway in Temecula, another Tesla driver was caught driving distracted, and the same concerned driver caught both incidents.

  • Don't Call It 'Britcoin': Digital Pound Nothing Like Crypto, Bank of England Official Says

    A majority of cryptocurrencies are "highly speculative" and have "no intrinsic value," Cunliffe said, adding that although it is possible some technologies underlying crypto could help develop a digital version of the pound, the bank is considering a range of options. While the central bank has made no decision on using distributed ledger technology (DLT) which is currently used for cryptos, Cunliffe said experimentation with decentralized record-keeping is "important to ensure it is appropriately considered." The Bank of England, along with the U.K.'s finance ministry, opened a consultation on Tuesday, inviting public opinions on plans for a central bank digital currency.

  • Corporations turn to ballot to combat California's progressive agenda, raising alarms

    California voters in 2024 will decide whether to keep a law to require buffer zones around new oil wells as corporations use referendums to challenge progressive policies.

  • Bring back the Latin mass to save us from the curse of ‘accessibility’

    The Church of England is launching a “project on gendered language”, in an effort to solve the problem of using male imagery to describe God. Why, for example, should we pray to Our Father, rather than Our Mother, or perhaps Our Non-Birthing Parent?

  • ChatGPT Is ‘What the Beatles Were to Music.’ Time to Look Through the Haze of AI Fever.

    While AI is an attractive area for growth and offers genuine use cases, it’s all getting a bit hyperbolic. And big stock moves cloud sober analysis.

  • IRS urges millions of taxpayers to delay filing

    The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes.

  • Sorry crypto world, but SEC isn’t backing down on ‘regulation by enforcement’

    For as long as I’ve been covering U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission litigation against crypto targets, the industry has harshly criticized the commission for bringing one-at-a-time enforcement actions as a way to set crypto regulatory policy, instead of engaging in formal rulemaking or waiting for Congress to pass legislation that clarifies when U.S. securities laws apply to digital assets. In the latest example, a onetime Coinbase Global Inc manager who was accused last year of insider trading by both the U.S. Justice Department and the SEC moved this week to dismiss the SEC’s complaint, arguing, among other things, that he didn't know the Ethereum-based crypto tokens he traded would be defined as securities by the SEC. The ex-Coinbase employee, Ishan Wahi, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to commit wire fraud, but even at the plea hearing in his criminal case, Wahi insisted that the relevant tokens were not securities.

  • US releases first images of China spy flight recovery efforts as divers recover debris

    The US Military released its first public photos of the effort to recover debris from the shot-down Chinese spy balloon Monday, showing ships and helicopters in the area.

  • Klay Thompson makes bold future promise after honest NBA All-Star remarks

    Klay Thompson vows to return to the NBA All-Star Game before his career is over. It just won't happen this season.

  • The Avoidable Retirement Mistake That Empty Nesters Make

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Robinhood cleared to buy FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s stock, sending shares higher

    Robinhood reported Q4 results that missed expectations, but the company's co-founders said they canceled nearly $500 million in share-based compensation.

  • Morgan Stanley: Prices for Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches will keep plunging due to a flood of supply — here are 3 real assets that remain scarce and coveted

    Time flies. But it also crashes.

  • Why (and How) High-Income Millennials Should Brace for a ‘Richcession’

    The "Richcession" is coming. If you're a high-income earner or wealthy millennial, there is a possibility that you are in for a much rougher ride in the coming recession than lower-income households....

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2017, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    At the start of 2017, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had been through some dark days as an asset. The big question for investors now is whether Bitcoin can make those same returns again over the next six years. First, let's recall how exactly Bitcoin got to where it is today.

  • India's Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended his record after criticism of his close association with tycoon Gautam Adani, whose business empire has been rocked by corporate fraud allegations.Modi was speaking a day after Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party told the legislature that Adani's close ties with Modi had led to "tremendous growth and expansion of his businesses". 

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • Zoom to lay off 1,300 employees as work from home craze ends

    Zoom is to make 1,300 layoffs, letting go of around 15pc of its workforce as the Covid-19 pandemic’s work-from-home culture comes to a crashing halt.

  • Tom Brady's team was convinced they were looking at 'legit financials' when they first piled into FTX, report says

    Brady owned 1.1 million shares in Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange but saw his stake wiped out when it collapsed in November.

  • IRS Tells Millions of Taxpayers to Wait to File Returns

    The IRS is advising millions of taxpayers to hold off on filing their tax returns until the agency can issue guidance on whether state rebate checks issued in 2022 will count as taxable income. Last year, 19 states approved stimulus or rebate payments, and the IRS still hasn't figured out what tax treatment will apply to those funds. "The IRS is aware of questions involving special tax refunds or payments made by states in 2022; we are working with state tax officials as quickly as possible to provide additional information and clarity for taxpayers,” the IRS said in a statement.