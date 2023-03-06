CBI boss steps aside following complaint about unsolicited messages

Confederation of Business Industry (CBI) director general Tony Danker addresses the annual CBI conference at the Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham on November 21, 2022. - The UK's recent austerity budget may avert a deeper recession, but the government must focus more on growth to improve the country's long-term prospects, the CBI will say. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) - OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The director-general of the Confederation of British Industry has stepped aside after a female employee complained that he allegedly sent her unsolicited messages.

Tony Danker will step back after the business organisation (CBI) said it was made aware of reports regarding his workplace conduct.

It has begun an independent investigation into the claims, led by law firm Fox Williams. This followed separate allegations it investigated in January this year, which it decided did not require escalation to a disciplinary process.

It is understood that the complaint involves a female employee who claims Mr Danker sent her unsolicited messages over a period of more than a year, as well as unwanted verbal remarks.

Last week Mr Danker urged businesses to embrace "progressive" values such as net zero and adopt "active diversity and inclusion strategies" if they want to attract younger workers in "Gen Z".

Companies must be "progressive – with a small p", Mr Danker said in a speech on the future of work on March 1. He added: "Without strong societal values, a central sense of purpose, a commitment to better employee lives, and active diversity and inclusion strategies, you will lose the talent war."

The CBI said it took all matters of workplace conduct "extremely seriously", but would not comment further until the probe was complete.

The CBI said: "On March 2, the CBI was made aware of new reports regarding Tony Danker's workplace conduct.

"We have now taken steps to initiate an independent investigation into these new matters.

"Tony Danker asked to step aside from his role as director-general of the CBI while the independent investigation into these matters takes place.

"The CBI takes all matters of workplace conduct extremely seriously but it is important to stress that until this investigation is complete, any new allegations remain unproven and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

In response to the allegations, which were first reported by the Guardian, Mr Danker said: "It's been mortifying to hear that I have caused offence or anxiety to any colleague. It was completely unintentional, and I apologise profusely

"The CBI is the employers' organisation, and I am very proud to be its leader. We always strive for the highest standards.

"I therefore support the decision we've taken to review any new allegations independently. And I have decided to step aside while the review takes place and will cooperate fully with it."

Matthew Fell, the CBI's policy director, will take over as interim director-general.

The CBI is Britain’s biggest business lobby group, represents 190,000 companies and campaigns on a broad spectrum of issues such as taxes, employment issues and investing for growth.

Mr Danker has led the CBI since the end of 2020. He previously worked as a special adviser to Labour MP Liam Byrne in the Cabinet Office and as chief secretary to the Treasury.

He also served roles at Guardian News & Media and McKinsey, and was chief executive of Be the Business lobby group prior to being appointed head of the CBI.