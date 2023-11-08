CBI forensic scientist under investigation linked to high-profile cases

DENVER (KDVR) — Former CBI scientist Yvonne “Missy” Woods is now under investigation for “anomalies” found in her DNA testing at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Woods worked with CBI for 29 years but is no longer employed there. A review of her work is underway internally and criminally, the bureau said.

Over the years, Woods was connected to some high-profile cases, including the Kobe Bryant sex assault case that was eventually dropped, the Susannah Chase murder case and the Alex Ewing hammer killings case.

CBI said the anomalies were found while reviewing a sampling of cases as part of an internal process.

“We just don’t know how big of a deal this is. The report gives me the heebie-jeebies, but I really want to see what exactly an anomaly is,” FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler, a former district attorney, said.

“As a prosecutor, this is the kind of thing that freaks you out because you don’t want to send anybody to prison that shouldn’t go to prison,” he said.

If problems with Woods’ DNA testing are confirmed, that could potentially have serious implications.

“If I’m a defense attorney and I’ve had a client sent to prison or convicted with this kind of evidence with this witness, my antenna is up,” Brauchler said.

Ryan Brackley, Woods’ attorney, sent a statement that said: “Ms Woods has been a loyal, dedicated and well-respected forensic scientist with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for close to 30 years. She’s worked with and trained generations of prosecutors, scientists and law enforcement agents over those years. Ms Woods expects nothing less than a full, complete and professional investigation into these allegations and has already communicated her intent to cooperate with CBI’s inquiry. Ms Woods will have no further statement at this time.”

CBI is conducting an internal affairs investigation along with experts from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and CBI is looking for an outside state agency to conduct the criminal investigation.

CBI is also conducting a review of testing procedures and processes and said it will notify public safety partners as it reviews cases that are potentially impacted.

