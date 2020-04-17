Is CBIZ (CBZ) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is CBIZ (CBZ). CBZ is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.07. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.54. CBZ's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.99 and as low as 12.13, with a median of 18.18, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that CBZ has a P/CF ratio of 12.65. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CBZ's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.95. Within the past 12 months, CBZ's P/CF has been as high as 16.75 and as low as 10.12, with a median of 14.25.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CBIZ is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CBZ feels like a great value stock at the moment.



