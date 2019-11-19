Is CBIZ's (NYSE:CBZ) Share Price Gain Of 200% Well Earned?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 200% in five years. It's also good to see the share price up 13% over the last quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 6.6% in the last three months.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, CBIZ achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 17% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 25% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CBZ Past and Future Earnings, November 19th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that CBIZ has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 28% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 25% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before spending more time on CBIZ it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

