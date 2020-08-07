    Advertisement

    CBL: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) _ CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

    The real estate investment trust, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $9.7 million, or 5 cents per share, in the period.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had a loss of $69.8 million, or 36 cents per share.

    The owner and operator of retail properties posted revenue of $124.2 million in the period.

    The company's shares closed at 25 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 90 cents.

