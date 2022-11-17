CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) shareholders have endured a 10% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's understandable if you feel frustrated when a stock you own sees a lower share price. But sometimes broader market conditions have more of an impact on prices than the actual business performance. So while the CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) share price is down 12% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was -10%. And that total return actually beats the market decline of 21%. CBL & Associates Properties may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. It's down 12% in about a quarter. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 8.4% in the same timeframe.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because CBL & Associates Properties made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In just one year CBL & Associates Properties saw its revenue fall by 0.7%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock price only fell 12% in that period, not a bad result. So it's fair to say the weak revenue was no surprise to shareholders. It could be interesting to study this stock more closely - when will it generate profits?

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on CBL & Associates Properties' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While they no doubt would have preferred make a profit, at least CBL & Associates Properties shareholders didn't do too badly in the last year. Their loss of 10%, including dividends, actually beat the broader market, which lost around 21%. Things weren't so bad until the last three months, when the stock dropped 12%. It's always a worry to see a share price decline like that, but at the same time, it is an unavoidable part of investing. In times of uncertainty we usually try to focus on the long term fundamental business metrics. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for CBL & Associates Properties you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

CBL & Associates Properties is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

