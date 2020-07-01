Cboe Global Markets Completes EuroCCP Acquisition, Plans to Launch Cboe Europe Derivatives in First Half of 2021

-- Acquisition brings together two pan-European organizations that have long championed competition, open access and clearing interoperability in Europe

-- Cboe plans to introduce a modern, vibrant pan-European derivatives market, launching futures and options on six key European equity indices in first half of 2021

-- Investor call scheduled for July 2 at 8:30 am ET to discuss Cboe's pan-European derivatives strategy

CHICAGO and LONDON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced it has completed its acquisition of EuroCCP, a leading pan-European equities clearing house. The acquisition paves the way for the planned launch of Cboe Europe Derivatives, a new Amsterdam-based futures and options market, in the first half of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.) More

The transaction brings together two companies that have long championed competition, open access and clearing interoperability in Europe. EuroCCP currently clears trades for 37 trading venues, which represent close to 95 percent of all equity trades executed on organised markets in Europe. Cboe sees an opportunity to further grow this business by capitalising on the strength of its pan-European network, and by pursuing the development of derivatives trading and clearing capabilities in the region.

As part of the transaction, EuroCCP put in place a committed credit facility of up to €1.5 billion. This facility is an important part of a number of new tools and procedures designed to strengthen the firm's liquidity risk management framework and help ensure EuroCCP continues to meet relevant liquidity requirements under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR).

Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets, said: "This acquisition is a significant milestone for our European business. Full ownership of a leading equities clearing house not only enhances our current European equities business, but also provides opportunities to diversify our business into trading and clearing derivatives in the region. We are delighted to welcome the EuroCCP team to Cboe Global Markets."

David Howson, President of Cboe Europe, said: "This deal marks the beginning of the next chapter for Cboe Europe and, together with EuroCCP, we couldn't be more excited to further deliver on our pan-European mission by planning the launch of Cboe Europe Derivatives. We have listened to the needs of market participants and are designing this new market from a pan-European point-of-view, leveraging our global derivatives expertise, European equities footprint, and world-class technology to build a more efficient equity derivatives market."

Cécile Nagel, Chief Executive Officer of EuroCCP, said: "We believe this transaction positions EuroCCP for continued success. In addition to building out our derivatives clearing services, we see many opportunities to collaborate with Cboe to expand our product offering across asset classes. With our shared values and focus on innovation and client service, together with Cboe we can do even more to advance capital markets in Europe."

Unlocking the Potential of the European Derivatives Market

Cboe plans to launch Cboe Europe Derivatives in the first half of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals. This Amsterdam-based market is expected to initially offer trading in equity futures and options based on six Cboe Europe Indices: the Cboe Eurozone 50, Cboe UK 100, Cboe Netherlands 25, Cboe Switzerland 20, Cboe Germany 30, and Cboe France 40 – all calculated using Cboe market data1. Cboe plans to add futures and options on additional European benchmarks at a later date, based on customer demand. EuroCCP will provide clearing services for the platform, subject to regulatory approval. Additional information about Cboe's launch plans is available on the Cboe website.