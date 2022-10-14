CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: Oct. 3-7

·4 min read

By Jad Malaeb, Benzinga

Chicago, Illinois --News Direct-- Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

The market experienced a slight breather last week from the rapid decline that preceded the week prior.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS: CBOE) reports that all the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and indices recorded in this series experienced a price increase last week. France’s Lyxor CAC 40 ETF is the only exception, recording a decline of 4%.

The cryptocurrency market has largely mirrored its traditional counterparts, experiencing increases in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) — all of which have experienced very little change over the past three weeks.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released information on nonfarm payrolls in September. The U.S. uses nonfarm payrolls as a measure of the number of workers in the U.S. excluding farm workers and workers considered on the periphery of general economic activity. September’s report saw the U.S. economy add 263,000 nonfarm jobs last month, the least since April of last year but more than consensus estimates of 250,000.

The consensus beat was not enough to revive investors’ bullish sentiment; the S&P 500 and other major indices reacted negatively to the news, nearly erasing the three days of positive closes experienced between Oct. 3 and Oct. 5.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) wins chart of the week following a record-shattering delivery announcement that disappointed analysts’ consensus estimates.

Wall Street’s eyes and ears will be zoomed in on earning reports this week. Many of these will be centered around America’s largest financial institutions and will provide insight into the state of the economy.

Cboe notes the most important earning reports for this week below.

Quick BitesExchange-Traded Funds

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) increased by 1.57% over the previous week.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) increased by 0.69% over the previous week, mirroring the SPY’s overall movements.

  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: IWM) increased by 2.24% over the previous week.

  • The Cboe Volatility Index™ (INDEXCBOE: VIX) decreased by 0.82% over the previous week.

World Markets

  • The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA: IEUR) increased by 1.11% week-on-week.

  • The iShares FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LSE: ISF) increased by 1.35% week-on-week.

  • The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF (BIT: EXS1) increased by 1.41% week-on-week.

  • The Lyxor CAC 40 ETF (EPA: CAC) decreased by 4.18% week-on-week.

Chart Of The Week: TSLA

This photo was taken from the TradingView platform
This photo was taken from the TradingView platform

Shares of Tesla Inc., the world’s most famous electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, declined 10 points overnight — a 4% drop — following news that the company missed analysts’ estimates for car deliveries.

Despite delivering 343,830 in the three months to September, a company record, Tesla’s deliveries came 7% short of analysts’ forecasts, a mismatch that sent the company’s stock plummeting. Since the news on Oct. 3, Tesla’s stock has largely continued its downward trajectory, closing at $223 per share and recording a 15% drop in five days.

According to some sources, the plummet in Tesla’s stock price speaks to concerns beyond the company’s delivery miss. While shortcomings in delivery estimates could have been pegged to supply-chain issues before, this time they reportedly cannot. The point on investors' minds is the seemingly waning demand for Tesla’s cars.

Major Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin increased by 2.07% since the previous week, nearing its yearly low.

  • Ethereum increased by 3.68% since the previous week.

  • Solana increased by 2.71% since the previous week, holding above the key $30 price tag.

Upcoming Earnings Releases

A number of companies report earnings next week, including:

Company

Earnings per share (EPS) estimate

PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE: PEP)

$ 1.83

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL)

$ 1.55

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK)

$ 10.95

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)

$ 2.91

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)

$ 1.61

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)

$ 1.53

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC)

$ 1.09

Click here for more weekly insights by Cboe.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Michele Ormont

mormont@cboe.com

Company Website

https://www.cboe.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/cboes-weekly-market-recap-oct-3-7-684445565

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward to run F1 practices this season for McLaren Racing

    IndyCar stars Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward will run F1 practice sessions this season with McLaren Racing, starting next Friday at COTA in Austin, Texas.

  • Consumer Sentiment Rose Again in October. So Did Inflation Expectations.

    Preliminary results from the University of Michigan's survey of consumers indicated that consumers were feeling a bit better about the economy.

  • Beyond Meat executive exits after biting incident

    Douglas Ramsey was suspended from his post last month after he was accused of biting a man's nose.

  • Dawgs on top: Georgia-Vanderbilt series history

    Kirby Smart and Georgia football enter the 2022 Vanderbilt as big favorites over the Commodores.

  • Tyreek Hill speaks highly of Justin Jefferson

    The Dolphins star receiver heaps praise onto Justin Jefferson

  • Will Netflix Regret Its Cheap Ad-Supported Plan?

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) seem to be passing ships when it comes to pricing. Netflix held a press call on Thursday, unveiling how much its new ad-supported tier will cost. Disney+ plans to introduce its ad-backed plan -- at $7.99 a month -- on Dec. 8.

  • Tear gas caused Indonesia's soccer disaster: investigators

    STORY: A team of investigators in Indonesia has concluded that tear gas was the main cause of death in the country's recent soccer stampede. That's according to the country's security minister on Friday (October 14). The fact-finding team, which included government officials, soccer and security experts, have been investigating how more than 130 people died in a crush after a match at Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java on October 1. Coordinating Security Minister Mahfud MD said the findings, detailed in a 124-page list of recommendations had been handed to the president. "The National Research and Innovation Agency are still investigating the toxicity of the tear gas used, but whatever the result is, it cannot diminish the conclusion that the massive number of deaths was mainly caused by tear gas."Indonesian authorities and the Indonesian football Association have faced mounting questions and criticism over why police fired tear gas inside the stadium. It is a crowd control measure banned by world soccer governing body FIFA.The fact-finding team found the police personnel on duty had no knowledge of the prohibition of tear gas at soccer matches. The team added that tear gas had been fired "indiscriminately" and the officers had employed "excessive" measures.The police have sought to play down their role in the tragedy, emphasizing that narrow doors in the over-capacity stadium, exacerbated the crush.The police and military are investigating dozens of their officers.The investigators concluded that the Indonesian football Association had been negligent by ignoring regulations and called for the resignation of its chairman and executive committee.It added that match organizer PT Liga Indonesia Baru had also been negligent.

  • Amazon's Stock Charts Are Less Than Prime Right Now

    Another Amazon Prime Day event is history and reports about it are "ho hum" Let's check out Amazon's charts and indicators to see what strategy makes sense now. In our October 4 review of AMZN we wrote that "A second Prime Day sounds good to me -- there are a number of things we need around the house -- but that is not enough to overcome the weak indicators I am seeing on the charts.

  • NASCAR playoffs round of 8 begins, focus back on the track

    There has been a NASCAR reset, on the track at least, with the third round of the playoffs beginning Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and a new Cup champion set to be crowned after four races. Kyle Larson was knocked out of contention for consecutive championships after being eliminated at Charlotte, nosed out by two points by Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing — a team now accused of race manipulation and fined $300,000 by NASCAR over the last week. The back and forth of penalties, suspensions and accusations between NASCAR and Stewart-Haas Racing, which fields a Ford for Kevin Harvick, one of the most outspoken critics of its new Next Gen car, has team co-owner Tony Stewart too furious to even comment.

  • Delta kicked off airline earnings season with a bang. What does it mean for other carriers?

    CEO Ed Bastian also pointed to a continuing travel recovery citing a shift in consumer spending to “experiences” and improving demand in corporate and international travel. Delta’s revenue of $13.98 billion was up from $12.56 billion in 2019. For the fourth quarter, Delta expects revenue up 5% to 9% from 2019.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • AT&T's Dividend Blows Away the 4% Bond Yields: Should You Buy?

    A 2-year Treasury note now pays 4.3% (as of Oct. 12), a level that could induce some investors to choose bonds instead of stocks. Due to falling stock prices, AT&T's dividend returns significantly exceed that level. The question for income investors is whether they should take the guaranteed return of the bond or buy AT&T.

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks. It’s only logical. The classic defensive stock, the dividend payer, ensures an income stream no matter how the markets move, and if the yield is high enough, these stocks can also

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • Singapore Airlines pursues Air India stake to expand market presence

    (Reuters) -Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) said on Thursday it was in talks with India's Tata Group about a potential merger of Vistara, their joint venture airline, with Air India to give the Singaporean carrier a bigger foothold in South Asia. "The discussions seek to deepen the existing partnership between SIA and Tata, and may include a potential integration of Vistara and Air India," SIA said in a statement.

  • 3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Dow Jones Bear Market

    The technology-driven Nasdaq Composite, which was largely responsible for pushing Wall Street to new highs in 2021, has really taken it on the chin. Likewise, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) hasn't fared much better. What follows are three once-in-a-decade buying opportunities within the Dow Jones Industrial Average as it plunges into a bear market.