CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: September 5 to September 9

·4 min read

By Jad Malaeb, Benzinga

Chicago, Illinois --News Direct-- Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Following three weeks of consecutive decline, the world’s markets showed some signs of positivity last week.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS: CBOE) reports that all the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and indices recorded in this series have experienced a price ascension last week. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY), which is perhaps the most notable of these, increased 3.66%, dwarfing the prior week’s 3.22% decline.

Price ascensions seen in the equities market have been mimicked in trends on the cryptocurrency scene. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced price ascensions greater than 5% last week, leading investors to wonder whether the bottom has finally been reached.

Despite the positive signs, investors will do well to note important economic figures due for release next week, including the consumer price index (CPI), the Federal Budget, Retail Sales and Business Inventories. It’s generally accepted that these figures will dictate the trajectory of the market and show signs of where the economy is heading.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) wins chart of the week following a series of earning reports that showed accelerated earnings and revenue. In 2022, the stock has risen 66%.

Finally, Cboe notes earnings reports that may raise investors’ eyebrows in the following week.

Quick BitesExchange-Traded Funds

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) increased by 3.66% last week, the ETF’s first weekly price ascension since the week beginning Aug. 8.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) increased by 4.04% last week, mimicking the SPY’s overall movements.

  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: IWM) increased by 4.06% last week, experiencing a larger incline than both its larger counterparts.

  • The Cboe Volatility Index™ (INDEXCBOE: VIX) declined by 10.53% last week.

World Markets

  • The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA: IEUR) increased by 4.3% week-on-week.

  • The iShares FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LSE: ISF) increased by 1.1% week-on-week.

  • The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF (BIT: EXS1) increased by 0.27% week-on-week.

  • The Lyxor CAC 40 ETF (EPA: CAC) increased by 0.74% week-on-week.

Chart Of The Week: ENPH

This photo was taken from the TradingView platform
This photo was taken from the TradingView platform

Shares of solar energy provider Enphase Energy Inc. have been steadily rising over the past couple of months, showing strength in a market that has dropped significantly since the start of 2022.

Over its last three earnings reports, Enphase Energy has had three consecutive quarters of accelerated earnings. On Feb. 8, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) rate of 73 cents. On April 16, its EPS rose to 79 cents, and on July 26, its EPS reached $1.07.

Accompanying this increase in earnings is a steady increase in revenue. In the same periods described above, the company’s revenue increased from $412 million to $441 million to $530 million. Following its latest earnings release, Enphase’s volume rose to 11.7 million — more than triple the volume’s 20-day average.

With improved fundamentals and experts warning of a crisis in Europe for traditional energy sources, Enphase’s stock recently broke above the $300 per share mark. Mark Minervini, former U.S. investing champion, wrote on Twitter:

“Sometimes the best stock to buy is the one you already own. Yesterday we added to our existing position in $ENPH. Today we added to our existing position in $BJ.”

Major Cryptocurrencies

  • At the time of writing, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has increased by 7.79% since last week.

  • At the time of writing, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has increased by 11.18% since last week, holding above that key $1,500 price tag.

  • At the time of writing, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has increased by 8.22% since last week, holding above that key $30 price tag.

Upcoming Earnings Releases

A number of companies report earnings next week, including:

  • Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) – EPS estimate: $1.08

  • Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) – EPS estimate: $3.35

  • Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) – EPS estimate: -$0.18

Click here for more weekly insights by Cboe.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Michele Ormont

mormont@cboe.com

Company Website

https://www.cboe.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/cboes-weekly-market-recap-september-5-to-september-9-294343584

Recommended Stories

  • CommunityWFM Continues to Outpace the Market with Impressive Growth

    The contact center workforce management solutions leader grows SaaS revenue 81 percent year-over-year

  • Liquid Instruments hooks up with $28.5M to upend the engineering testing market with software-defined instrumentation

    Now, a startup called Liquid Instruments that's devised a set of software and hardware to help engineers carry out one aspect of their work -- testing -- more efficiently is announcing a capital injection of $28.5 million to fuel its growth. Moore's Law is alive and well here: the startup's unique selling point is that it has built a new take on testing equipment by translating much of the process into software that sits on hardware that's faster, many times smaller, and less costly than traditional testing equipment, and provides other kinds of flexibility, such as more dynamic visualizations, diagnostics, programability and the ability to work on the tests in the cloud. This Series B round of equity funding, which I understand values the company at north of $100 million, will help Liquid Instruments continue to build out more hardware models, and to write more software-based more testing tools for those devices.

  • KKR Scraps A$14.5B Takeover Bid Of Australia's Ramsay Health Care

    Talks regarding KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR)-led consortium buying Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care Ltd (OTC: RMSYF) (OTC: RMYHY) have fallen apart. The consortium sent a letter reconfirming it would not offer A$88 a share and could not increase its alternative proposal. In April this year, a KKR-led consortium offered to buy Ramsay Health Care Ltd for roughly $14.9 billion. The bid was revised so Ramsay shareholders would be entitled to A$88 per share as in the all-cash proposal but only

  • Thanks to the Regions Foundation, This Small Business Owner Has Designs on the Future

    She’s an entrepreneur with an eye for fashion and a heart for the community. See how a Regions Foundation community partner is helping ensure her workwear company is anything but uniform.

  • Morgan Stanley, UBS Analysts Cut Oil Outlooks on Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Mounting fears of recessions in major economies as well as China’s inability to throw off its virus shackles have oil analysts slashing their price forecasts for the rest of this year.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut S

  • Latin Americans Turning to Dollar Stablecoins Amid Inflation Surge: Paxos

    Latin Americans already see dollar-backed stablecoins as more secure than their own currencies, according to a new study.

  • TD Ameritrade vs. Fidelity vs. Merrill Edge: Fees & Features

    TD Ameritrade, Fidelity and Merrill Edge are three large and well-known brokerage options for retail investors. Each one has made a name for itself in helping people build financial wealth. However, there are significant differences between TD Ameritrade, Fidelity and … Continue reading → The post TD Ameritrade vs. Fidelity vs. Merrill Edge appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is It Ever a Good Idea to Withdraw Money from a Trust Account?

    Trusts can be a useful tool for estate planning when you want to leave specific instructions about how your assets should be managed during your lifetime and beyond. Part of creating a trust means naming a trustee who's responsible for overseeing … Continue reading → The post Can a Trustee Withdraw Money From a Trust Account? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Smart Ways to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Business Sales

    There's a lot to consider when selling a business and tax planning is at the top of the list. When you sell a business or business assets at a profit, the IRS expects to receive a cut in the form … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Business Sale appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fidelity vs. Wealthfront

    Fidelity and Wealthfront offer significantly different approaches to investing. With Fidelity, users get a traditional online trading platform that allows them to execute their own trades and access financial advisors for an additional fee. With Wealthfront, users get a robo-advisory … Continue reading → The post Fidelity vs. Wealthfront: Fees, Services and More appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks Fall After Inflation Data is Higher Than Expected

    U.S. stock indexes opened lower after annual inflation eased to 8.3% in August but came in higher than economists anticipated

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow futures tumble over 500 points, turn south after hotter-than-expected CPI reading

    U.S. stock futures give up early gains to turn sharply lower after an unexpected rise in the August consumer-price index.

  • Inflation sets the scene for the Fed: What to know this week

    This week’s inflation readings are the last big economic data points that may sway the Federal Reserve’s next policy decision when officials convene later this month to deliver another interest rate hike.

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will surprise investors to the upside as cooling 'on the ground' inflation means the Fed won't hike rates to extremes

    "It seems like everyone that wants to be out of the market is out, and everyone that wants to be tactical is short," Jeremy Siegel said.

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Own

    Billionaires buy dividend stocks for the same reasons other people do. Of course, they also prefer that their stocks grow as well as pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that billionaires Buffett and Soros both own.

  • Why Tuesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    The stock market has been a fickle place in 2022, with investor sentiment constantly changing by the day, week, and month. The elevated inflation indicators over the past year or so are the main reason the Federal Reserve has had to raise interest rates so intensely this year, which has roiled markets and led to the worst first half of a year for stocks in about five decades. On Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release more inflation data -- in this case, the change in prices for the month of August -- which could have a big effect on the stock market.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?