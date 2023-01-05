CBP agent shot at checkpoint, multiple people arrested

LAS CRUCES – Six people are in custody after a suspected smuggler shot a border patrol agent near Lordsburg Thursday morning, according to a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.

In a news release, CBP confirmed a man suspected of attempting to smuggle people through the checkpoint station near Lordsburg on Highway 146 around 11:25 a.m. on Jan. 5 fired at the agent. CBP said the smuggler – who was not identified – shot the agent multiple times in the chest before fleeing.

The news release said the agent wore body armor and promptly returned fire before the vehicle fled. A pursuit followed the shooting and ended with the fleeing car rolling over a few miles away.

CBP said two occupants inside the vehicle were flown to an El Paso hospital for medical care.

According to the news release, the injured border patrol agent was medically examined and released at the scene.

“An investigation has been initiated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The incident is also under review by the Office of Professional Responsibility. New Mexico State Police is also assisting in the investigation,” the release said.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached by email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter at @Just516garc.

