CBP closes two border rail crossings
Border negotiations roll in aid to Israel and Ukraine
Border negotiations roll in aid to Israel and Ukraine
Trump persuaded voters he was fixing problems, even when he wasn't. Biden has the opposite problem.
Amazon is reportedly in talks to invest in bankrupt regional sports network operator Diamond Sports Group.
TikTok has rolled out an update to enhance the app experience for viewers on tablets and foldable devices, the company announced on Monday. With this new update, TikTok says users will see a refined video feed that "showcases content with enhanced clarity." Today's announcement comes a year after TikTok began testing a horizontal full screen mode on mobile globally.
The Ravens are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
A fiery congressional hearing on antisemitism has the leaders of major universities under fire and sparked intense debate over what types of speech schools should allow on their campuses.
If you're looking for ways to pay for college, submitting a FAFSA application is the only way to qualify for federal financial aid.
Instagram is rolling out a feature that allows users to create their own templates for Stories using text, GIFs and images. Other users will be able to riff on and add to someone else's template.
We did the math: You'll save $200 a year by replacing paper towels with these reusable cleaning heroes. That's a spa day!
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 15 of the fantasy football season!
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is the latest public figure to question how Meta is moderating content during the Israel-Hamas war.
Lolli, a bitcoin and cashback rewards application, has raised an $8 million Series B round, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The company’s co-founder and CEO, Alex Adelman, said the fresh capital will be used to roll out Lolli's rewards program to enterprise partners like exchanges, neobanks, banks, payment companies and browsers. “We have historically raised the amount needed to win,” Adelman said.
Is Juan Soto one-and-done in New York, or will he sign an extension?
What happens when Green's athleticism fades, when he cannot compete with his less "fiery" rivals, when he can no longer make good on his basketball IQ? The only thing left for Green to act upon is the anger.
Apple introduced new security settings with the iOS 17.3 developer beta on Tuesday to prevent thieves from entering your passcode to get your info, including account passwords. Apple will likely roll out the final version of iOS 17.3 in a few weeks. The new protections include the mandatory use of Face ID or Touch ID before performing sensitive actions like looking at passwords or using saved payment methods in Safari.
Google thinks that there's an opportunity to offload more healthcare tasks to generative AI models -- or at least, an opportunity to recruit those models to aid healthcare workers in completing their tasks. Today, the company announced MedLM, a family of models fine-tuned for the medical industries. Based on Med-PaLM 2, a Google-developed model that performs at an "expert level" on dozens of medical exam questions, MedLM is available to Google Cloud customers in the U.S. (it's in preview in certain other markets) who've been whitelisted through Vertex AI, Google's fully managed AI dev platform.
Snapchat has announced that its annual Snapchat Recap will start rolling out globally tomorrow (December 13). Each recap will offer users a look back on the year by organizing their Snaps into categories, such as "Beach, Please," which will showcase content captured of the ocean or lakes, or "Felt Cute, Will Delete Later," which will display the selfies you took throughout the year. In addition to launching the recaps, Snapchat is sharing how users spent their year on the platform.
The biggest news stories this morning: How to get a refund for The Day Before, the game canned in just four days, Apple launches its long-awaited Journal app, The best fast chargers.
Microsoft and the Communications Workers of America union have reached an agreement regarding the use of AI with regard to employee rights. This is the first US instance of collective bargaining in Microsoft’s history.
Apple is rolling out iOS 17.2, which includes a new Journal app and a bunch of other updates.
Apple has redesigned the Apple TV app to include a sidebar for easier navigation and profiles for more personalized recommendations.