CBP finds cocaine and meth on train entering U.S.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized meth and cocaine hidden in a train coming into the U.S. from Mexico.
Mastodon, the open source, decentralized alternative to Twitter/X, is adding a feature to its app that will help make the transition smoother for newcomers: Lists. The company today announced the Mastodon app for Android is adding the much-in-demand feature, which allows users to create custom lists around specific topics or interests. Previously, Mastodon users could only access the Lists feature via the web, which made it difficult to keep up with topics the same way you could on Twitter, which has since been rebranded as X. Mastodon's user interface is also a bit more cumbersome on the web, as you could only add and remove people from lists either by editing the list itself or from their user profile.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the U.K. is hosting what it has described as the first event of its kind, the "AI Safety Summit" at Bletchley Park, the historic site that was once home to the World War 2 Codebreakers and now houses to the National Museum of Computing. "We're going to play the summit we've been dealt," Gina Neff, executive director of the Minderoo Centre for Technology and Democracy at the University of Cambridge, speaking at an evening panel last week on science and safety at the Royal Society.
Nex Cubed, the venture accelerator that launched a $40 million fund to target founders from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), announced today a venture scouting partnership with the nonprofit HBCU.vc to help train the next generation of Black venture capitalists. HBCU.vc offers fellowships and an angel investing network to HBCU students and alumni, and Nex Cubed has trained more than 700 students through its nonprofit foundation. “Instead of reinventing the wheel and setting up a separate program targeted at HBCUs, we decided to team up with HBCU.vc and provide them with an opportunity to go beyond their fellowship program to provide their fellows with real-life experiences working with a VC firm,” Nex Cubed CEO Marlon Evans told TechCrunch.
A UK-based software company called Threads Software Limited is threatening legal action against Meta over its use of the name Threads.
The Nissan Safari Rally Z Tribute was just revealed at the 2023 SEMA Show.
Subaru Solterra brings small, useful changes to Japan Mobility Show. Squared steering wheel, more safety, quicker charging in cold weather.
The company formerly known as Twitter, X is valuing itself at $19 billion, per internal documents obtained by Fortune. When Elon Musk bought the company one year ago this week, he paid about $44 billion for the microblogging platform, or $54.20 per share. There are certainly many explanations as to why Twitter's value has been halved, like how the platform has spent the last year killing global brand awareness, deplatforming journalists and aiding impersonation.
U.S. Vinfast dealers want to sell the battery-electric VF3 minicar here. The chance to sell a new car for $13,500 is too tempting.
