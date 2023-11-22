CBP officers seize 354 pounds of meth hidden in truck at El Paso port of entry

Hundreds of pounds of meth hidden in a bed liner of a pickup truck were seized by customs officers at an El Paso port of entry, authorities said.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 31-year-old woman, who is a Mexican citizen, attempted to enter the U.S. about 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Paso Del Norte international crossing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 354 pounds of meth hidden in a truck's bed liner Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at the Paso Del Norte international crossing in El Paso.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to the truck and the truck was taken for a secondary inspection. An x-ray scan of the vehicle showed anomalies on the truck, officials said.

Officers found 161 foil-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine hidden beneath the truck's bed liner. In total, officers seized 354 pounds of meth.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken into custody and turned over to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to face criminal charges in connection with the failed smuggling attempt, officials said.

“This is an enormous seizure and demonstrates the need for CBP officers to remain vigilant at all times,” CBP El Paso Director of Field Operation Hector Mancha said in a statement. “CBP officers utilized a variety of tools to identify and stop this smuggler.”

