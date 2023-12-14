CBP officers seize methamphetamine at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over 58 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $174,000 were intercepted at the Bridge of the Americas Crossing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

“Homeland security is CBP’s priority mission with the thorough inspection process employed by CBP officers often leading to drug interdiction cases,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Stopping drugs is more than just a job for CBP. We live in this community and strive to keep it safe for all area citizens.”

The seizure occurred on Dec. 12, when a 23-year-old female U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico through the vehicle lanes. The individual was sent for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine team and the x-ray exam.

After conducting a full examination, CBP officers found multiple packages hidden within the vehicle including a total of 58.05 pounds of methamphetamine.

The case was turned over to Texas Department of Public Safety agents for further investigation.

