CBP reopens border railway crossings in El Paso, Eagle Pass after migrant surge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reopened freight train railway crossings at border bridges in El Paso and Eagle Pass in South Texas after the crossings were closed earlier this week because of surging numbers of migrants, officials said.

The freight train railway crossings at border bridges in El Paso and Eagle Pass were reopened at 12 p.m. MST, Friday Dec. 22, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

Migrants pleaded with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to allow entry into the U.S. as they stood next to a gate on the northbound railroad bridge in Ciudad Juárez that leads into El Paso after a rumor on social media circulated claiming that they would be allowed entry to seek asylum.

The crossing were temporarily suspended Monday, Dec. 18 as the federal agency needed to shift staffing because of an increase in the numbers of migrants, officials said.

“To meet the challenge we are currently seeing across the southwest border, CBP is continuing to use all available resources to ensure the safety and security of our agents and officers, and the migrants who are often misled and victimized by transnational criminal organizations," CBP officials said in a news release. "After observing a recent shift in the trends of smuggling organizations moving migrants through Mexico, CBP took additional actions to surge personnel and address this concerning development, including in partnership with Mexican authorities.

"The Office of Field Operations has re-directed personnel and resources in order to support the U.S. Border Patrol as well as perform its critical functions including the security and facilitation of lawful trade and travel."

The El Paso and Eagle Pass freight train railway crossings have resumed normal operations, officials said.

“CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation," officials said. "We continue to assess security situations, adjust our operational plans, and deploy resources to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes such as CBP One and those without a legal basis to remain in the United States."

More: Migrants in southern Mexico face death on roads on their journey north to the U.S.

The Borderplex Alliance, a economic development and policy advocacy organization in the El Paso-Juárez region, praised the reopening as the crossings are "vital rail lines for trade and economic growth in our region."

"The Borderplex region serves as the gateway of trade for the Americas, accounting for 20 percent of all commercial trade and 45 percent of rail trade between the United States and Mexico," Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela said in a statement.

"Resuming operations at these rail crossings is good news for supply chains, the local and national economies, and the re-shoring and near-shoring revolution happening in North America. We thank our hardworking and brave partners at CBP and are looking forward to another year of economic expansion in our region."

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: CBP reopens border railway crossings in El Paso, Eagle Pass