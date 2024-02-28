CBP seizes fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis over 5 days at Paso Del Norte bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana over five days at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge near Downtown El Paso.

The drug busts were made between Feb. 10 and Feb. 15 during five separate smuggling attempts, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said. In total, officers seized more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl, 123 pounds of cannabis and 31 pounds of cocaine.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 123.55 pounds of marijuana hidden in bundles in a truck's bed Feb. 13, 2024, at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge near Downtown El Paso.

“CBP officers remain ever vigilant in their enforcement efforts to prevent illicit drugs from entering our country,” CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio said in a statement. “CBP Officers utilize their skill, and various tools and other resources to aid in the successful interception of these dangerous drugs while also facilitating the flow of lawful trade and travel.”

Pedestrians attempt to smuggle fentanyl

The first drug bust happened Feb. 10 when a girl, who is a U.S. citizen, attempted to cross the bridge through the pedestrian lanes. The girl's age was not released, but officials said she was a minor.

A pat-down search of the girl revealed she was hiding fentanyl-filled bundles. Officers seized 617.6 grams of fentanyl from the girl, officials said.

Later that same day, a 31-year-old man, who is a U.S. citizen, also attempted to walk across the bridge but was selected for secondary inspection. During a pat-down search, officers found 221 grams of fentanyl in two bundles hidden in the man's groin area, officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 617.6 grams of fentanyl from a girl Feb. 10, 2024, at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge near Downtown El Paso.

On Feb. 15, a 40-year-old woman, who is a U.S. citizen, was selected for secondary inspection as she attempted to cross into the U.S. through the pedestrian lanes.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to drugs, and a pat-down search revealed the woman was carrying 198.7 grams of fentanyl in bundles hidden in a body cavity, officials said.

Marijuana, cocaine hidden in vehicles

A 21-year-old man, who is a U.S. citizen, crossed the Paso Del Norte bridge Feb. 13 in a pickup truck, officials said.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to drugs and an x-ray was performed on the truck, officials said. Officers found 123.55 pounds of marijuana hidden in bundles in the truck's bed.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 31.57 pounds of cocaine hidden in a vehicle Feb. 15, 2024, at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge near Downtown El Paso.

On Feb. 15, a 33-year-old man, who is a Mexican citizen, attempted to drive across the bridge when he was selected for secondary inspection. A drug-sniffing dog and a search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding 31.57 pounds of cocaine hidden in the man's vehicle, officials said.

The names of the alleged drug smugglers were not released. They were detained and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and Texas Department of Public Safety agents, officials said.

