CBRE Climbs to #11 on Barron's List of Most Sustainable U.S. Companies

DALLAS, February 15, 2022 /3BL Media/ - CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) rose to #11 on the Barron’s 2022 list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S., out of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value.

The independent analysis by Barron’s evaluated company performance across the spectrum of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) metrics. This is the fifth consecutive year that CBRE has been named one of Barron’s Most Sustainable U.S. Companies. CBRE is also one of 47 companies in this year’s Barron’s Sustainable 100 whose publicly traded shares delivered a total return that exceeded the Standard & Poor’s 500 index for 2021.

“This recognition shows that when we integrate ESG across our company, we can create value for our clients, employees and shareholders, while contributing to a more just and livable planet,” said Tim Dismond, CBRE’s Chief Responsibility Officer.

Barron’s worked with Calvert Research and Management to score the companies on more than 230 key ESG indicators across five categories: shareholders, employees, customers, planet and community.

Earlier this year, CBRE earned recognition in Bloomberg’s Gender Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index due to the company’s policies and practices that promote a more inclusive, equitable workplace.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue).

