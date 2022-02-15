CBRE Climbs to #11 on Barron's List of Most Sustainable U.S. Companies

DALLAS --News Direct-- CBRE Group, Inc.

DALLAS, February 15, 2022 /3BL Media/ - CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) rose to #11 on the Barron’s 2022 list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S., out of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value.

The independent analysis by Barron’s evaluated company performance across the spectrum of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) metrics. This is the fifth consecutive year that CBRE has been named one of Barron’s Most Sustainable U.S. Companies. CBRE is also one of 47 companies in this year’s Barron’s Sustainable 100 whose publicly traded shares delivered a total return that exceeded the Standard & Poor’s 500 index for 2021.

“This recognition shows that when we integrate ESG across our company, we can create value for our clients, employees and shareholders, while contributing to a more just and livable planet,” said Tim Dismond, CBRE’s Chief Responsibility Officer.

Barron’s worked with Calvert Research and Management to score the companies on more than 230 key ESG indicators across five categories: shareholders, employees, customers, planet and community.

Earlier this year, CBRE earned recognition in Bloomberg’s Gender Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index due to the company’s policies and practices that promote a more inclusive, equitable workplace.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Kathryn Seckkathryn.seck@cbre.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CBRE Group, Inc. on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/cbre-climbs-to-11-on-barrons-list-of-most-sustainable-u-s-companies-810211989

