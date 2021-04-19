Is CBRE Stock A Buy or Sell?

Debasis Saha
·5 min read

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms' equity portfolios as of December 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Is CBRE stock a buy? Investors who are in the know were turning bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions rose by 7 lately. CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) was in 31 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. The all time high for this statistic is 34. Our calculations also showed that CBRE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings).

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 197% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones&#39; top 10 stock picks
Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones' top 10 stock picks

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, the CBD market is growing at a 33% annualized rate, so we are taking a closer look at this under-the-radar hemp stock. We go through lists like the 10 best biotech stocks under $10 to identify the next stock with 10x upside potential. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website. Now we're going to go over the new hedge fund action surrounding CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Do Hedge Funds Think CBRE Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At fourth quarter's end, a total of 31 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 29% from the third quarter of 2020. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CBRE over the last 22 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Is CBRE A Good Stock To Buy?
Is CBRE A Good Stock To Buy?

The largest stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) was held by ValueAct Capital, which reported holding $641.6 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Generation Investment Management with a $619.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Cantillon Capital Management, Arrowstreet Capital, and Hosking Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position ValueAct Capital allocated the biggest weight to CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), around 7.44% of its 13F portfolio. Cantillon Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 3.14 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CBRE.

Consequently, some big names have jumped into CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) headfirst. Paloma Partners, managed by Donald Sussman, initiated the most valuable position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE). Paloma Partners had $3.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Gelband's ExodusPoint Capital also initiated a $3.8 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Paul Tudor Jones's Tudor Investment Corp, Mika Toikka's AlphaCrest Capital Management, and Greg Eisner's Engineers Gate Manager.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE). These stocks are West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST), United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC), Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA), CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB), Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). This group of stocks' market caps match CBRE's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position WST,34,455821,-7 UMC,12,190662,1 ZBRA,41,910955,-3 GIB,15,128389,-5 CAJ,7,58073,0 SYF,50,2464559,4 SIVB,31,707703,4 Average,27.1,702309,-0.9 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27.1 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $702 million. That figure was $2119 million in CBRE's case. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for CBRE is 65.3. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 81.2% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 26 percentage points. These stocks gained 12.2% in 2021 through April 12th and still beat the market by 1.5 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CBRE as the stock returned 29.1% since the end of Q4 (through 4/12) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Cbre Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Related Content

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks have 'more room to grow' following Biden's infrastructure plan: Analyst

    CFRA Research Analyst Elizabeth Vermillion joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from the industrial sector after Biden unveiled his infrastructure plan.

  • Lydia Ko back in LPGA winner's circle after Lotte Championship rout

    Lydia Ko ended a lengthy victory drought on Saturday by winning the LPGA's Lotte Championship in a rout.

  • WSJ: Confusion by SEC Creates “Danger” for Investors

    The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) highlighted that cryptocurrencies were “a new force in financial markets”. They singled out the listing of Coinbase on the Nasdaq as a primary indicator of this trend. However, the WSJ criticized the SEC in their approach to regulating cryptocurrencies, citing their ongoing lawsuit with Ripple Labs. SEC & XRP In … Continued

  • Tech Leads Stock Drop From Record; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks retreated from an all-time high as investors awaited the heart of the earnings season and more economic data later in the week. The dollar fell.Technology shares dragged down the S&P 500, which was on track for its biggest drop in almost four weeks. Tesla Inc. contributed the most to the decline as one of its electric cars that “no one” appeared to be driving crashed and killed two passengers. Small caps underperformed, with more than 80% of the stocks in the Russell 2000 declining. Copper prices rallied toward nine-year highs amid increased demand and prospects for faster inflation as global economies rebound.The economic calendar is light this week until Thursday, with reports on unemployment claims and home sales among those scheduled for release. Robust economic data helped push stocks to another record last week despite concerns surrounding the spread of Covid-19 variants. Traders will look for further confirmation of the private sector’s recovery from the pandemic as the earnings season gathers pace. United Airlines Holdings Inc. and International Business Machines Corp. are among those due to report after the closing bell on Monday.“With a deluge of earnings activity this week from across industries, we may be in a bit of a holding pattern until investors digest any beats or misses on that front,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Bottom line is that short-term volatility is typical when we’re knocking around market highs as traders look to uncover value.”For Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co., the sharp drop in Bitcoin over the weekend is having an impact on trading as well.“Whenever a headline-grabbing asset sees a big decline at a time when the broad market stands at an expensive level, it usually has a negative impact on the stock market, even if it’s only short-lived,” he wrote.Here are some key events to watch this week:Apple’s first product unveiling of the year on Tuesday.Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of its policy meeting on Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales dataThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 1:46 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 1%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%The Russell 2000 Index fell 1.5%The MSCI World index fell 0.3%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.5% to 1.2038The British pound rose 1.1% to 1.3988The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 108.10 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.596%Germany’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 0.235%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.755%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $63 a barrelGold futures fell 0.6% to $1,770 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Corporate tax hikes don't spell doom for the bull market

    All things being equal, higher taxes on corporations would be a headwind for earnings growth.

  • Apple Is Likely to Launch New iPads Tomorrow. Here’s What Analysts Expect.

    iPad sales soared during the pandemic. Wall Street analysts say upgraded devices could help drive continued demand for the tablets.

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • 1,000-year-old petroglyphs damaged by climbing bolts in Utah, photos show

    The climber thought the petroglyphs were graffiti.

  • 3 people are dead and 2 are injured after a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    A shooter killed three people and injured two others in a mass shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooter had not been found as of Sunday morning.

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • Nuclear talks make some progress, interim arrangement possible -Iranian officials

    Iran and world powers have made some progress on how to revive the 2015 nuclear accord later abandoned by the United States, and an interim deal could be a way to gain time for a lasting settlement, Iranian officials said on Monday. Tehran and the powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April to work on steps that must be taken, touching on U.S. sanctions and Iran's recent breaches of the deal, to bring back Tehran and Washington into full compliance with the accord. "We are on the right track and some progress has been made, but this does not mean that the talks in Vienna have reached the final stage," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference in Tehran.

  • Suspect in custody after fatal triple-shooting in Kenosha bar

    ‘A person of interest has been located and will be criminally charged,’ police say

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    NASA chose SpaceX to put astronauts on the moon, and a major investor said Coinbase is the new Google: Here are 10 things in tech you need to know.

  • Clippers crush Timberwolves in return of Kawhi Leonard, fans

    Paul George saw his streak of 30-point games end at five games after he finished with 23 points, but the Clippers cruised to a 124-105 win on Sunday.

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Climate crisis: What has Joe Biden done for the environment in his first 100 days?

    US president turns attention to environment for crucial Earth Day summit after taking on myriad other issues in opening weeks in Oval Office

  • OTR: Massachusetts Sen. Eric Lesser believes cautious approach with state budget

    State Sen. Eric Lesser says legislators should be especially mindful of avoiding tax hikes that might put burdens on small businesses, middle class families and working families.

  • US imposes sanctions on Russia over cyber-attacks

    Dozens of entities are targeted over attacks including alleged interference in the 2020 elections.