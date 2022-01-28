CBS' '48 Hours' takes a look at the death of Barbara Kendhammer, the second true-crime show to dive into the La Crosse County murder case

For the second time in less than two months, a national true-crime TV series is taking a look at the death of Barbara Kendhammer, a La Crosse County woman whose husband was convicted of murdering her in 2016 and accused of staging an unusual coverup.

"48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty dives into the case in "Mystery on County Road M," a new episode airing on the true-crime series at 9 p.m. Jan. 29 on CBS, locally on WDJT-TV (Channel 58).

Todd Kendhammer of West Salem was convicted of first-degree homicide after Barbara, his wife of 25 years, died in what he claimed was a freak traffic accident: He said a metal pipe fell off a moving truck and crashed through the windshield of their car and into her.

Prosecutors argued that Todd Kendhammer staged the accident to cover up his crime. The truck was never found, and Kendhammer gave different accounts of his whereabouts that day to the police.

After he was convicted in December 2017, Kendhammer was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Kendhammer, who still maintains he's innocent, hired a new legal team that is seeking a new trial in the case, saying there was evidence that the jury did not get a chance to hear. A decision in La Crosse County Circuit Court is pending.

"48 Hours" isn't the first national outlet to poke around in the Kendhammer case. HLN's "Lies, Crimes & Video" aired an installment recounting it in December.

