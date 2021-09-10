"CBS Evening News" headlines for Friday, September 10, 2021
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
North Carolina Department of Commerce received notice of the closure this week, records show.
Clowney returns to practice while two players are ruled out, Clowney and others listed as questionable, for Sunday's big matchup with the Chiefs:
Stephen A. Smith wanted former "First Take" host Max Kellerman off the ESPN show, and that's exactly what happened.
Rumors ran rampant on Thursday regarding Lions running back D'Andre Swift. We ignored them until something official emerged. On Friday, something did. A reporter asked coach Dan Campbell about the situation. Here’s what he said: “That’s just Internet rumors I don’t feel I need to comment on right now.” Campbell then was asked whether the [more]
Great white sharks often shed teeth while attacking prey or biting other objects, but replacement teeth quickly fill voids.
UK will now sponsor 23 varsity athletic teams, the most of any Southeastern Conference school.
Gregg Berhalter started four players in their 1st World Cup qualifier; Two struggled mightily, one was okay, and one might've saved some USMNT jobs.
The way this US Open is going, there may need to be a support group for the players Emma Raducanu has beaten. After Friday night’s semi-final, Maria Sakkari was the latest one to admit that “I wasn’t myself on court.”
Are we really looking at potential head coaching candidates a week into the season?
Friday’s Ted Lasso gets to the root of the title character’s internal suffering. While checking in with team psychologist Sharon, the head coach discloses that his father died by suicide when he was just a teenager. “My father killed himself when I was 16,” he tells her, as he begins to weep. “That happened to […]
Chelsea's Tuchel said Kante will miss Villa but should be back for the Zenit and is urging FIFA to address the amount of games in international windows.
T.J. Watt's wallet is going to be a little bit lighter after he signs historic contract extension -- if big bro J.J. Watt has anything to say about it.
Derek Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sept. 8, and his wife Hannah and daughters Bella and Story were at the ceremony to celebrate the retired New York Yankees star.
For obvious reasons virtually all the focus has been on Emma Raducanu’s stunning march to the final, but the 18 year-old isn’t the only teenage star to shock in New York. Leylah Fernandez turned 19 during her run to Saturday’s showdown and, as with Raducanu, has stunned rivals, pundits and fans in the process.
With this tweet, Julian Edelman said what everyone was thinking.
Emma Raducanu described her astonishing run to the US Open final as “a surprise, a shock, and crazy.”
The headline game for Week 2 in college football sees Ohio State host Oregon. Our experts make their picks for this game and the rest of the Top 25.
Here is what the eight drivers who tested the Next Gen car this week at Daytona had to say after two days of testing.
Zach Ertz isn't the only Eagle going blonde. Jason Kelce is also rocking a new hairdo. By Adam Hermann
An erratic start in the journey towards Qatar 2022 leaves room for improvement for manager Gregg Berhalter and his talented but inexperienced squad Ricardo Pepi (left) celebrates scoring his side’s second goal against Honduras. Photograph: Moisés Castillo/AP In isolation, Wednesday night’s 4-1 away win for the US against Honduras was a brilliant result. Down 1-0 after 45 minutes, the US responded with four goals in the second half. The match played out like a Hollywood movie for 18-year-old stri