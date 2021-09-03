"CBS Evening News" headlines for Friday, September 3, 2021
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
An Ole Miss softball assistant coach is accused of having affair with a student-athlete, reportedly sparking a Title IX investigation.
A 54-year-old woman was hit by a ricocheting bullet during the road rage shooting, police said.
Wednesday night's U.S. Ryder Cup team dinner included plenty of strategy and potential pairing talk but no détente between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
The USMNT kicked off its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 0-0 draw in El Salvador on Thursday, as the Yanks struggled to consistently create scoring chances and retain meaningful possession of the ball. [ MORE: USMNT World Cup qualifying schedule ] Still, “three points at home and one point on the road” remains
When it comes to fans and players, Brooks Koepka thinks everyone can do a better job at being respectful to one another.
Jack Miller discusses how well we can (or can't) beat the market, his drafting philosophy and five players he loves in 2021 fantasy football drafts. (Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
The repairman gave Biden's information to Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who sent it to the NY Post. The judge dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice.
Jennifer Kupcho has more to celebrate than just making her first Solheim Cup team.
Among 15 players at RB Leipzig who headed last week to national teams, Tyler Adams tried to explain to teammates what it's like playing in CONCACAF, which allows subpar fields in outdated stadiums that elite leagues don't tolerate. “They sit there and laugh because they have to play against England, France, obviously some great countries with a lot of talent,” the American midfielder said. Returning to World Cup qualifying 1,424 days after the infamous defeat in Trinidad ended a streak of seven appearances in soccer's showcase, the United States opened its attempt to reach the 2022 tournament with a 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Thursday night.
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has amplified a lot of anti-vax and functionally pro-COVID sentiments on his show for months, even if, as Fox News always notes when asked, he has very carefully insisted he is not anti-vaccines and is simply asking questions about this particular vaccine. But whether you believe that or not, on Thursday’s episode of his show Carlson fully endorsed people who buy and use fake vaccine cards to avoid getting vaccinated themselves. He also said that efforts to control the s
Defending NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed started the 2021 Playoffs where he left off in 2020 —with a victory. RELATED: Truck Series schedule | Creed wins at Gateway Creed‘s decisive win at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway last weekend ensured his advancement to the Round of 8 in the postseason, as […]
P.J. Fleck was very gracious in defeat. Hear the compliments he gave Ohio State after the game.
Like his captain Tyler Adams, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter tried to put a positive spin on his side's World Cup qualifying opener, a 0-0 draw in El Salvador.
While his season may be over, Phil Mickelson isn't backing down in his latest golf-shaft argument directed at the USGA.
The Solheim Cup gala took on a different look on Thursday as the festivities were held at the home of the Toledo Mud Hens.
Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque.
Plymouth police said a Chicago man "involved with the case" was in custody.
Visually-impaired Paralympian Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo of Cape Verde gleefully accepted a surprise wedding proposal from her guide after a 200-meter race.
We all want our first-rounders to be sure things. Unfortunately, that often isn't the case. TJ Hernandez delivers the dark reality each first-round draft pick can end up in.
A family that lost five members in a tubing accident on a North Carolina river is suing Duke Energy, saying the utility failed to adequately warn people that its dam poses life-threatening risks. “Despite knowing of the danger posed by the dam, Duke Energy failed to use barricades, barriers, buoys and other safety devices to prevent boaters from going over the submerged dam and being caught in the recirculating currents,” the lawsuit says. Duke Energy spokesman Dave Scanzoni said in a statement Friday that the utility would respond in detail in court.