"CBS Evening News" headlines for Friday, January 7, 2022

Legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula’s name has been removed from multiple buildings in Miami Lakes, such as the hotel and golf club, after gracing them for decades.
If you thought the Antonio Brown saga couldn’t get any weirder, you were wrong. A social-media influencer who once licked a toilet seat on an airplane in an effort to get COVID (I have never been closer to retiring than in this precise moment) claims that Brown snuck her into his hotel room in New [more]
Hub Arkush may have some company in the Aaron Rodgers “absolute bum” category. (I’ve been there for about a decade. You get used to it.) Via the @BackAftaThis Twitter account, Boomer Esiason shared this morning on his WFAN radio show a text from a source who claims that Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super [more]
Baker Mayfield delivered context to a fascinating report about the Browns.
FCS Championship: North Dakota State vs Montana State prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win on Saturday.
The pending free agents from the 2021 Cleveland Browns
The band will perform the complete, multi-million-selling ‘Hotel California’ album of late 1976 in sequence, from start to finish.
The 2022 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire are here. In other words, it’s time for the Super Bowl of midget racing. Contested annually on the quarter-mile dirt oval known as Tulsa Expo Raceway inside the SageNet Center at Tulsa’s Expo Square in Oklahoma, the Chili Bowl is the hottest auto race […]
Tom Brady was one of Antonio Brown's only allies on the Buccaneers.
Use the Kings as an example. Sacramento is now reportedly open to making De'Aaron Fox and/or Tyrese Haliburton available in the right deals, and those aren't equal propositions for Philadelphia. In all likelihood, sources say, a deal involving Fox ...
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s NFL career arguably is at a crossroads. For some, the Rubicon was crossed long ago. Appearing Friday on ESPN Cleveland, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum provided a stinging assessment of Mayfield. “I got into it with him in college,” Finebaum said. “He came after me on Twitter. And I thought [more]
Baseball Hall of Fame voters get one last chance to elect, or ignore, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.
Casey Thompson is headed to the Big Ten.
Dean Pees is beloved by his players, and their response to his latest comments about entitlement in the coaching ranks is more proof.
A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.
Mariah Bell leads the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after the women's short program. Gracie Gold had her best skate in years.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has plenty to say about LSU women's basketball crowd, Kim Mulkey and Nikki Fargas after beating the Tigers.
If there's one fight that had people absolutely outraged at the outcome, it's Rory MacDonald vs. Gleison Tibau.
After his first TOC round in 21 years, Phil Mickelson said he's "hurting" but enjoyed the challenge on Thursday.
Antonio Brown's time with the Buccaneers is finally over.