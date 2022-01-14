"CBS Evening News" headlines for Friday, January 14, 2022
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
"Riverdale" actor Lili Reinhart opened up about her struggle with body image in her Instagram stories.
Lili Reinhart of 'Riverdale' fame shared that she is struggling with her body image in a candid Instagram Story.
NBC will pay tribute to Betty White in an hourlong primetime special commemorating the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star. Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl will air Monday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day. Friends and stars will pay […]
Oregon tailback Travis Dye has entered the transfer portal, but as recent history indicates, he could exit the portal as quickly as he entered it.
This is the story of how an automotive rivalry turned into a scene straight out of the Godfather.
How did a Delaware man get a job offer from Tom Brady? Here's everything you need to know.
Just another normal brotherly interaction between the Tkachuk brothers.
Aubameyang was diagnosed with heart lesions after recovering from COVID-19 at the African Cup of Nations.
After being voted out of the MIC, Center Grove and Carmel were denied in their proposal to join the HCC and will compete as independents.
Citizen reveals his top eight schools.
Right before Talor Gooch took his first tee shot of 2022, he dodged a bullet - a streaking golf ball - by inches.
Kirk Cousins missed the top-10 by multiple spots.
India's cricketers reacted with dismay and anger when a decision against South African captain Dean Elgar was overturned on review at a crucial stage on the third day of the third Test at Newlands on Thursday.
TULSA, Okla. — Christopher Bell’s anger was evident. He sprung out of his No. 71W Keith Kunz Motorsports midget car and, without removing his helmet or making eye contact with a single team member or spectator nearby, he turned to and stormed into the team’s hauler and disappeared. This is what the Lucas Oil Chili […]
The first transgender "Jeopardy!" contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, Schneider has captivated audiences with her gameplay.
Maybe Joe Judge really did want to get fired. A day after the Giants gave the second-year coach his pink slip, Judge had a bunch of pizza and beer sent to his house, via TMZ.com. With a five-year, $25 million deal and only two years of it completed, Judge will be getting $15 million over [more]
From signees to commits to other prospects, athletes from across the country gave their thoughts on the 33-18 win over Alabama.
Colts GM Chris Ballard held his year-end press conference. Here are 15 takeaways.
GREG COTE’S NFL WILD-CARD ROUND PLAYOFF PICKS
Does a curse go down in flames or is it more misery at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday?