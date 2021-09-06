"CBS Evening News" headlines for Monday, September 6, 2021
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News," anchored by Jamie Yuccas.
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News," anchored by Jamie Yuccas.
“I'm still not a fan of this format. I don't think it's a good format,” said Cantlay, who beat Rahm by a shot in the strokes-based format.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, especially at the Tour Championship.
Though it didn't go the way OU would have liked, they picked up the win and stayed amongst college football's best in ESPN's Power rankings
McIlroy was having dinner in the same restaurant at the player’s hotel and he poked his head into the room where they were meeting.
Garbiñe Muguruza appeared to have claimed momentum during a US Open match. But after Barbora Krejčíková asked for a medical timeout, things changed.
You know by now that Corey LaJoie’s whole mantra is “stacking pennies,” but on Sunday night at Darlington, he collected a “Mark.” Consistently running in the top 10 in Sunday night’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway before ultimately settling for 15th, the No. 7 Spire Motorsports driver earned some recognition from Dale Earnhardt […]
Another disappointing draw for the USMNT. Where did it go wrong (again)?
What drivers said after Southern 500: Post-race reaction following Sunday night's Cup Series playoff opener at Darlington.
There has been a lot of Mertz-Coan discourse over the past couple of days. Let's try to put the original situation back into perspective.
It was an honest mistake.
ESPN releases updated college football power rankings
"Kawhi is there an hour and a half before practice, he’s there an hour and a half after practice… he need half the day to get his s*** together."
Even if it's not a shocking loss to an FCS school (ahem, Michigan football), nonconference stunners can bring misery sweeping through the Big Ten.
What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1
Zack Martin is out amid growing concern that COVID will have a serious impact on the 2021 season; Tampa Bay prep, La'el Collins returns. | From @ToddBrock24f7
India beat England by 157 runs to win the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
The Marvel actor followed his box office hit with a smashing success on the mound.
#Chiefs K Harrison Butker made a high-stakes kick during practice last week, earning Monday off of practice for his team.
One outlet says the Bengals pick up a big upset win in Week 1.
Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.