"CBS Evening News" headlines for Monday, September 27, 2021

Chicago Public SchoolsA teen wrestling champion was video-chatting with her sister about Halloween costumes minutes before she was shot and killed while parked in her car outside her Chicago home on Saturday night.Hours later, her family called for justice as gun violence continues to take a devastating toll on the city.Chicago police said that 18-year-old Melissa de la Garza, who had recently graduated high school and was headed to college at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, was sittin
A California woman professing to be a shaman who was arrested and charged with igniting the wildfire that has thousands of homes under threat claimed the fire was started inadvertently while she was attempting to boil bear urine, authorities said.
A man allegedly armed with a gun who was shot and killed by Huntington Beach police over the weekend, as the U.S. Open of Surfing was wrapping up for the day, has been identified as a 43-year-old man.
via Instagram/Orange County Sheriff's OfficeLocal authorities in Orlando, Florida, said Monday that a maintenance worker they had identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano—who has been missing since Friday—was found dead in an apparent suicide.Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, a maintenance employee where Miya Marcano lived and worked, had repeatedly expressed “romantic interest” in the Valencia College sophomore—and
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhile the federal sex crimes investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has not fueled the kinds of explosive headlines it generated when the news first broke in late March, the case shows no signs of a slowdown.In fact, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the perceived lull is nothing outside the norm and can be chalked up to a number of factors—including a wide range of charges that investigators could be exploring. Although Gaetz and his
The victim was an 8-year-old boy.
Married couple Jeni Pearsons and Michael Store aren't wealthy.
The suspect accused for taking the teen's life won't have to register for an ankle monitor for two days after his release, leaving the teen's family feeling unprotected.
A Marine Corps veteran who vigorously fought charges against him in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has died of undisclosed reasons in a Florida hospital.
A Brooklyn “Karen” allegedly assaulted a Black couple at a dog park in Williamsburg after telling them to stay in […] The post White woman allegedly assaults couple in Brooklyn dog park appeared first on TheGrio.
The California woman charged with starting the Fawn Fire pleaded not guilty. Officials say she might be tied to other fires.
A Tennessee state senator charged with stealing $600,000 in federal grant money from a health care school she operated has been acquitted on 15 of 20 charges, according to court records. U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl Lipman filed the order Sunday after lawyers for Sen. Katrina Robinson filed a motion Friday seeking acquittal on all charges, Memphis news outlets reported. Robinson, 40, a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018, was charged in July 2020 with wire fraud as well as theft and embezzlement involving government programs after the FBI searched the school and her home.
KTVU's Frank Somerville wanted to add a note about the disproportionate coverage of missing white women
Ignoring his worried mother’s advice, a club-goer lingered until closing time at a Manhattan nightspot — and was shot by police after opening fire on several patrons with an untraceable “ghost gun,” police said Monday. Isamuel Alcantara’s mother, in a series of worried text messages while he was out, told her son to be careful and come home soon. But before the sun rose Monday morning, ...
Three burned, dismembered bodies were found last week in a Fort Worth, Texas dumpster.
2 California residents were charged in a giant drug bust that resulted in authorities seizing over 46 pounds of an extremely lethal synthetic opioid.
He was slumped over in the vehicle and the engine was still running.
Jitender Gogi, one of New Delhi's most notorious gangsters, was standing trial for murder when two members of a rival gang shot him dead, police said.
The recent docuseries “LuLaRich” captured the attention of America while showing the inner workings of the multi-level marketing company and how it was able to attract so many millennial mothers across the country. “LuLaRich” filmmakers Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason are no strangers to documenting an alleged scam: They also made “Fyre Fraud,” which documented the disastrous festival that left investors and Bahamanian business owners in ruin, and ”The Pharmacist” which focused on how pi
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via Facebook/InstagramIn darker corners of the internet, Brian Laundrie is a victim of domestic violence, a symbol of bias against men when it comes to abuse accusations from women, and a poster boy for how bald men are treated as second-class citizens.And to those in the QAnon set, the 23-year-old person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito is merely the fall guy in a vast conspiracy meant to distract from criticism over President Biden’s withd