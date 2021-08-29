"CBS Evening News" headlines for Sunday, August 29, 2021
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News" anchored by Jericka Duncan.
The impact of Hurricane Ida on the U.S. economy should be modest as long as damage estimates do not rise sharply and refinery shutdowns are not prolonged, economists said Sunday. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said because of disruptions from Ida, he may trim his forecast for growth in the current third quarter by a few tenths of a percentage point but will add that loss back by boosting his estimate for fourth quarter growth to reflect rebuilding from the storm damage. Zandi said he expects GDP to grow 6.5% in the second half of this year, matching the average growth seen in the first six months.
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (Reuters) -Nora, which has now weakened to a tropical storm, killed one boy over the weekend after torrential rains and heavy winds caused a building the popular resort town Puerto Vallarta to partially collapse. Nora was about 105 miles (165 kilometers) north-west of Mazatlan on Sunday evening and moving north-north west at 12 miles per hour (19 km per hour), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPEP4+shtml/292051.shtml. In Puerto Vallarta, a river burst, destroying a bridge, flooding roads and bringing a building to collapse, a Reuters witness said.
(Bloomberg) -- Hospitals in the U.S. Southeast are running low on oxygen, with the worst-hit left only 12 to 24 hours worth, said Premier Inc., a hospital-supply purchasing group. All NBA referees must be vaccinated for the season that begins in October, the National Basketball Association said on Saturday. Protests were held in France and Germany against virus measures. Japan is investigating the deaths of two people administered Moderna Inc.’s shots from vaccine batches that have since been su
Hurricane Nora formed off Mexico's Pacific coast Saturday and swept past the Puerto Vallarta area, following a path that could take it for possible close encounters with other resorts farther north. It was centered about 50 miles (85 kilometers) north-northwest of Puerto Vallarta, and heading to the north at 16 mph (26 kph). Forecasters warned that people along Mexico's central and northern Pacific Coast should be alert to the dangers of flooding, mudslides and perilous surf.
Job hunting looks to heat up with improving economy. Here's what to consider to make sure your finances are in order for a transition.
Ida’s landfall came on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.
Southern Lousiana's hospitals, already packed with coronavirus patients from a fourth surge of the virus, were dealing Sunday with another challenge — the howling Category 4 hurricane pounding the coast. “Once again we find ourselves dealing with a natural disaster in the midst of a pandemic,” said Jennifer Avegno, the top health official for New Orleans. Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Lafourche Parish, near where Ida made landfall, reported extensive roof damage.
In the past two years, hurricanes have been brewing, strengthening and hitting the United States at a record pace, and Ida will likely go down as one of the nastiest of a dangerous bunch. While not quite record-setting, Ida is among some of strongest and fastest intensifying storms in more than 150 years of hurricane records. When it hit Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph (241 kph) winds, Ida tied for fifth “with a whole bunch of other notorious storms,” for highest wind speed when making landfall in the United States, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
Meteorologist Al Roker is doing what he does best as Hurricane Ida makes landfall – he’s reporting from the ground. But as the 140-mph winds blow and the Gulf of Mexico surges, his fans are concerned about his safety. To those people, he has a message of assurance that he’s perfectly capable of handling himself. As Roker reported live from Louisiana on “Meet the Press” Sunday morning, he was slammed by huge waves, struggling to hear host Chuck Todd and to just remain standing. Within minutes, fa
Ida is expected to pass through oil fields that contribute 17% of the nation's total oil production, which may drastically impact national oil prices in the following week.
Hurricane Ida, one of the most powerful storms ever to threaten the U.S. coastline, brought dangerous storm surge and powerful winds to southern Louisiana on Sunday, testing a $14 billion system of levees around New Orleans on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's catastrophic landfall.
The Taliban said they captured two members of the Islamic State affiliate responsible for the suicide bombing outside the airport of Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed 13 U.S. service members Thursday.
The Pentagon said that there is "marbling" and "commingling" between the Taliban and the Haqqani network as the State Department defends calling the two groups "separate entities" — despite strong links and interlocking ties between the organizations, including Haqqanis helping fill out the top ranks in the Taliban's leadership.
According to The New York Times, Afghan residents didn't know much about the base, as it was heavily fortified with walls that reached 10 feet.
First lady Jill Biden released her first statement on the U.S. withdrawing from Afghanistan and Thursday's attack in Kabul Friday afternoon.Why it matters: In her role as first lady, Biden has prioritized military-focused initiatives. She said the attack in Kabul, which killed at least 13 U.S. troops, "left us with the stinging reality of the ultimate sacrifice you are willing to make."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Afghanistan has been woven through
Video posted to Twitter showed a large section of the Lady of the Sea hospital roof peeling off as Ida's winds whipped through Galliano, Louisiana.
Josh Allen showed amazing development in his third NFL season. His fourth started out with several big bangs.
In honor of the special day, the Olympian shared a pair of sweet photos featuring the couple in matching outfits
The much-honored actor and activist died Sunday at age 91.
President Biden traveled to Dover Air Force Base on Sunday for the dignified transfer of the remains of the 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack in Kabul.