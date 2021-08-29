"CBS Evening News" headlines for Sunday, August 29, 2021

Associated Press

The impact of Hurricane Ida on the U.S. economy should be modest as long as damage estimates do not rise sharply and refinery shutdowns are not prolonged, economists said Sunday. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said because of disruptions from Ida, he may trim his forecast for growth in the current third quarter by a few tenths of a percentage point but will add that loss back by boosting his estimate for fourth quarter growth to reflect rebuilding from the storm damage. Zandi said he expects GDP to grow 6.5% in the second half of this year, matching the average growth seen in the first six months.