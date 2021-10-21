"CBS Evening News" headlines for Thursday, October 21, 2021
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Liz Cheney, two Republicans who are miles apart in terms of ideology and political style, got in a heated spat on the House floor Thursday afternoon.
Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were two of only nine Republicans to vote in favor of the measure to hold Bannon in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee
Ahead of a scheduled House vote to hold Steve Bannon, who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump, in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued that subpoena is “invalid.”
The memo, exclusively obtained by Fox News, provides “key takeaways” from Birx’s committee testimony to Republicans and gives fresh insight into the origins of the virus as well as the US government’s pandemic response.
The Ohio Republican said he did not speak to Trump during the attack. He had previously said he did.
President Joe Biden fumbled his words during a Wednesday speech, appearing to say he commuted on Amtrak for 36 years as vice president.
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles unveiled a new standard license plate Thursday called "Sunshine in Ohio."
The former president's new complaint gets an "F" for historical accuracy.
Lauren Witzke, the 2020 GOP candidate for US Senate in Delaware, told followers she had "lost all of my senses."
"I ask each one of you to step back from the brink. I urge you to do what you know is right, to think of the long arc of history," Cheney said.
Laurence Tribe scoffed at the ex-president's arguments for keeping documents relating to the insurrection secret.
The National Fraternal Order of Police issued a blistering statement in response to Chicago’s request for suburban police officers to volunteer to help fight surging crime in the city’s urban center.
Sitting a few feet from President Joe Biden during his speech to commemorate the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial's 10th anniversary, Vice President Kamala Harris was well-positioned to issue a quick correction when the president needed it.
Michele Fiore, a candidate for Nevada governor, hit every note.
The poll worker who received the prize said he was told he only received the minimum reward as larger ones were reserved for "bigger fish."
“I lost my mind," said the conservative personality.
Bannon, a one-time aide to former President Donald Trump, has refused to testify about his involvement in the January 6 insurrection.
The conspiracy-endorsing Republican drew fierce criticism for her "woke medicine" post about Dr. Rachel Levine, the first U.S. transgender four-star officer.
Poland has, to borrow a phrase from Michel Barnier, learned the lessons of Brexit.
A federal court has ruled Illinois’ legislative maps Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted in June are illegal and plaintiffs challenging the drawing of the boundaries have a chance to offer fixes.