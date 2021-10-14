"CBS Evening News" headlines for Thursday, October 14, 2021
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it was an organizational decision to start Corey Knebel in Game 5, instead of Julio Urias against the Giants.
Content creator Mia Khalifa on how she reclaimed her power after leaving the adult film industry.
It's possible that all six drivers from the DSR's dominate 2020 campaign will be off the roster before the start of 2022.
This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The holiday lingerie and sleepwear collection includes bras, panties, bodysuits and more.
Republicans for Voting Rights takes on the former president in a very visible way.
William still isn't "willing to kiss and make up" amid his feud with Harry.
NASCAR confirmed it had a call with members of both race teams after Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott’s latest run-in during Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford sent Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet into a slide on Lap 55 of the […]
Megan Fox has a super short micro-fringe in her GQ photoshoot, alongside boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. Her go-to hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons was behind the look.
The defensive lineman for the Raiders took a day's leave following the media storm around head coach Jon Gruden's anti-LGBTQ+ and racist messages to colleagues.
The La Niña climate pattern is one of the main drivers of weather in the U.S. and around the world, especially in late fall, winter and early spring.
"Clean beauty can be dirty too."
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]
Sources say the officer shot and wounded her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman's new girlfriend. CBS2's John Dias reports.
Billie was given a list of rules to follow before meeting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Here's what happened when she met them.
Ok, I've got to try this.
They’re all the rage: fillers.
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
Welcome to Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
There's a complicated story behind Brittany Murphy's fortune.