"CBS Evening News" headlines for Thursday, January 13, 2022
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
"You should be ashamed of yourself," 31st District Judge Alexis G. Krot told the man. "If I could give you jail time on this, I would."
The former couple announced their separation after 16 years together.
Veteran actress Lisa Bonet and her husband, actor Jason Momoa, have announced that, after four years of marriage, they are splitting. The now-former Hollywood couple […]
Despite the frizz, "The Morning Show" star stunned fans.
"People are going to speculate."View Entire Post ›
Cypress-Fairbanks ISD via YouTubeParents and community members have called for a Houston school board trustee to resign after he savagely critiqued Black teachers during a racist rant at a school board meeting. Scott Henry of the Cypress Independent School District (CFISD) blamed students’ poor grades and low graduation rates on Black teachers and said diversity efforts were frivolous in comments that left lawmakers, activists, and parents aghast.In a school board meeting on Jan. 10, Onika Mayer
Nina Dobrev looks totally toned in a new bikini video on Instagram. The actress, 33, says portion control has played a big role in her fitness revamp.
A Georgia sheriff’s deputy in middle Georgia has been “suspended without pay pending termination” after allegedly calling murder victim Ahmaud Arbery a “criminal” on social […]
Fox NewsViewers tuning into Fox News over the past two days may have come away with the belief that defeated 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is absolutely ramping up a 2024 White House run.But finally, on Thursday, that reality-free bubble was deflated a bit on-air when Fox News contributor Richard Fowler tossed cold water on the fantasy, calling it “ridiculous” and saying it “made no sense.”Citing a farcical Wall Street Journal op-ed written by two Trump-supporting politica
Writer-director Ti West's movie stars Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, and Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi).
"Bob's effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people," said John Mayer
New couple Kanye West and Julia Fox spent time with famous pals during a night out in Los Angeles
Romney told Insider debates are "a service to the country and to the people to hear the prospective candidates of the two major parties duke it out."
A 35-year-old woman was taken into custody Tuesday for a laundry list of alleged crimes that happened at a local Walmart, North Olmsted police said.
Two Crimson Tide coaches are accepting promotions at there big-time programs.
The release of the footage comes about a week after the man's attorneys announced their client had reached a $325,000 settlement agreement.
Klay Thompson had a very Klay-like reaction to not getting the ball on an open-look in transition.
A potent winter storm is forecast to wallop tens of millions of people across the central, southern and eastern U.S. with snow, ice, wind and rain.
GREG COTE’S NFL WILD-CARD ROUND PLAYOFF PICKS