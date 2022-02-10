"CBS Evening News" headlines for Thursday, February 10, 2022
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
Billie seemed to shade Travis' Astroworld tragedy, and Kanye wasn't having it.
The Ben Simmons-James Harden deal finally went through, bringing Sixers fans to their feet in applause - and bringing Joel Embiid to Twitter for a perfect ether. By Adam Hermann
Neighbors assumed Marinella Beretta, who lived by herself in Italy, moved away at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
The two-time gold medalist has been under intense focus after sputtering in her first two events in Beijing.
Other residents of Yellow Springs, Ohio, also complained, and the town decided to pull the affordable housing component of the development.
Trump closely followed Haberman's coverage of him, and she once told her colleagues that he will always "care enormously about what The Times writes."
Bob Saget died on Jan. 9 at age 65. He was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida
“If you want to lose this seat once again in a midterm election cycle to Democrats, then my opponent is more than qualified to do just that,” U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace said as she stood outside Trump Tower.
"Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else?" asked Bulgaria’s Eva Vukadinova after she had to redo the women's slalom in Beijing.
"It is believed the caller took his own life after calling 911 to report the accidental shooting," officials said.
A large bull moose trampled a Iditarod dog sled team in Alaska for almost an hour even after the owner emptied her gun.
A flight from New York to Orlando had to make an emergency landing in North Carolina after a passenger became unruly and started threatening others, a witness told FOX 35 News. (Credit: @GOTC86994727 on Twitter)
As news rolled in of the Sixers' mega-deal sending Ben Simmons to the Nets for James Harden, Sixers fans from all over lost their collective minds. By Adam Hermann
A 57-year-old cold case involving the brutal sexual assault and murder of a 9-year-old girl was solved using genetic genealogy, police in Pennsylvania announced.
Giambi played for the Royals, Red Sox, Phillies and alongside his brother Jason with the A's.
Deep breath, Celtics fans. Here's an updated look at Boston's depth chart, future draft picks and salary cap situation after Brad Stevens pulled off three deals on NBA trade deadline day.
The Texas senator is still trying to win Tucker Carlson's approval, the MSNBC host says.
"Whatever you're doing right now, after lunch just do the opposite or you'll be fired by the end of the day."View Entire Post ›
Brooke Shields poses topless in ad for Jordache jeans more than 40 years after her famous Calvin Klein ads, saying, “This is my 56-year-old body.”
Kanye believes Eilish took a swipe at Scott when she paused her concert to assist a fan in need. Kanye Threatens to Boycott Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes to Travis Scott Alex Young