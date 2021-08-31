"CBS Evening News" headlines for Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
Hundreds of thousands of residents in New Orleans are without power.View Entire Post ›
Lake Tahoe faces disastrous 'urban conflagration' if Caldor fire reaches communities
As forecasters continue to track Ida, which has now weakened into a tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi, the Atlantic remains bustling with activity.
The fire continued to threaten communities around Lake Tahoe on Tuesday.View Entire Post ›
The Caldor Fire tearing through northern California has burned for weeks, forcing an evacuation of the well-known resort town South Lake Tahoe.
Video and photos showed the impact of 150 mph winds and what officials called a "catastrophic" storm surge.
Although Hurricane Katrina also reversed the flow of the Mississippi River, the phenomenon is extremely uncommon.
The massive blaze has already injured five people, prompting many evacuation orders and warnings in Northern California.
The remnants of Ida will track offshore into the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday night and then track into Atlantic Canada as a strengthening post-tropical system Thursday through Saturday.
Sixteen years to the day after Hurricane Katrina slammed New Orleans, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane.
The labor shortage, COVID-19, and holiday-buying surges are causing shipping disruptions and delays at two of the most important ports in the US.
A new, powerful tropical depression formed in the far east Atlantic, and it could become Hurricane Larry as soon as Friday.
The rule was changed to let drivers park on 'neutral ground,' NOLA's unique term for grassy medians. Putting vehicles there could save them from flood waters.
Police and other emergency vehicles whizzed by. The city’s main medical facility, Barton Memorial Hospital, proactively evacuated dozens of patients, and the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office transferred inmates to a neighboring jail.
Ida is tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. mainland, and President Joe Biden declared Ida a federal disaster.
Officials leading the fight against wildfires in northeastern Minnesota warned Monday about a new threat: bears attracted by generous donations of food and other supplies. Black bears are common in northern Minnesota and rarely attack people, but conflicts can arise when they're attracted by food. Forest Service crews have been battling the Greenwood Lake fire since it was spotted Aug. 15, about 15 miles southwest of the town of Isabella.
Authorities issued evacuation alerts for residents in South Lake Tahoe early Monday as the Caldor fire expanded toward the Lake Tahoe Basin around Echo Summit.
A wildfire in South Lake Tahoe would not only threaten lives and homes; it would also move faster, burn hotter and be significantly harder to fight, experts say.
The Caldor fire is closing in on the Lake Tahoe Basin and threatening the popular resort area.
There were no resources to spare for the lake cabins, which can't be accessed by road.