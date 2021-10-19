"CBS Evening News" headlines for Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
Claims that the US is running short on everything miss a key point. Record imports are part of the reason for the epic supply-chain congestion.
The White House press secretary asked the Fox News reporter a question he couldn't answer.
The former president is jealous of how the media is covering the late Republican's death
Angelina Jolie plays Thena — a warrior with immense strength, speed and stamina — in Eternals
The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.
The Hall of Fame wideout has seen enough of the second-year quarterback.
Joey Holz, whose experiment went viral, told Insider he specifically applied to businesses that were publicly complaining of a worker shortage.
'NCIS' season 19 showed Gibbs (Mark Harmon) leave the team and in Monday night's episode, the new team leader was named. Fans reacted to Park (Gary Cole) getting the job instead of McGee (Sean Murray).
Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, celebrated her wedding to Nayel Nassar over the weekend
Hardly a surprise...
Curious what activities may be associated with higher COVID-19 transmission? Here's what data suggests.
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.
Here's why the Los Angeles Lakers claimed Avery Bradley off waivers, according to a report.
Five NASCAR teams — three in the Cup Series and two in the Xfinity Series — were fined for lug-nut infractions after last weekend’s postseason events at Texas Motor Speedway. RELATED: Playoffs standings | Weekend schedule: Kansas Each team was found to have violated Section 10.9.10.4 of the NASCAR Rule Book, found with one unsecured […]
Perry has proven to be a fan of latex ensembles — and her latest Instagram post is no exception.
Becoming a Disney princess at one of the company's theme parks is a dream job for many.
It’s just the latest fan incident at Bank of America Stadium to go viral.
Rousey used Instagram to call attention to the stigma around breastfeeding.
Mac Jones has taken a beating this season.
After a tumultuous year battling ex-husband Brad Pitt over their divorce and child custody issues, Angelina Jolie is looking rather peaceful in her latest ELLE magazine cover for their November 2021 Women in Hollywood issue. She looks relaxed and stunning (and aging backward) in these new photos. The photo shoot had her suspended over a pool […]