"CBS Evening News" headlines for Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
A South Florida police sergeant has been taken off the street after a video of him choking a fellow officer emerged last week. Sgt. Christopher […]
'Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer's record of 32 consecutive games won was beat by current champion Amy Schneider. Read how 'The Chase' star reacted to the news and what Amy said about her accomplishment.
John Everett Booth walked away from his family in 1970 and never turned back. In October 2021, the puzzle about his disappearance started to take shape.
via GoFundMeCriminal justice activists have accused Raleigh police of fatally shooting a young dad who was “so confused and disoriented that he didn’t even respond to his wife when she spoke to him” following a highway crash in North Carolina.Daniel Turcios, 43, was shot and killed by officers who responded to a car crash last week involving the beloved husband and father to three boys. Police said they received multiple 911 calls at about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 about a car wreck indicating that a
He was armed with an AR-15, a news outlet reported.
Malik McDowell, a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017 whose career was derailed by an ATV accident before re-emerging as a 16-game starter with the Browns this year, has been arrested in Florida. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, McDowell was arrested for public exposure and beating a deputy. Per the police report obtained [more]
A man accused of pushing an Asian woman in front of an oncoming subway train in New York City has a criminal history dating back to 1998, police told reporters. The fatal attack, which authorities deemed “unprovoked,” occurred at Times Square-42nd Street subway station at around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, was waiting for a southbound R train when Simon Martial, 61, allegedly shoved her onto the tracks.
A $50,000 reward is expected to be announced to help Los Angeles Police track down the person responsible for stabbing UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer to death in a random daytime attack at a luxury furniture store.
The teacher is “currently on leave pending allegations,” the school says.
Justin Miller previously pleaded guilty to killing the 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. A habitual offender enhancement was dropped.
Vincent Trocheck made an interesting comment about Brad Marchand before Tuesday's game, and the Bruins star responded with a hilarious Instagram post.
Malik Faisal Akram, a British national, was killed after an hourslong standoff at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. The hostages escaped.
A lawyer for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby provided a defense Monday to charges that she lied when she claimed to have suffered financial hardship from the coronavirus pandemic to obtain an early withdrawal from her retirement savings to purchase two Florida homes. “I’m telling you she’s not only innocent, but we have professionals who she consulted with. She qualified under the ...
Kevin Na apparently wasn’t the only one who got a chuckle out of his social-media spat with fellow pro Grayson Murray.
"I hope that people will understand that one of the things that the Nazi ideology did during the Holocaust was to dehumanize Jewish people," said Rabbi Menachem Sebbag
Three quick cuts and the Browns can almost double their salary cap space. Are they worth it? Depends on how you value the players that would be involved:
Officially, neither the NFL nor the NFL Players Association had comment regarding Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians slapping the helmet of safety Andrew Adams, with an elbow on the follow-through. Unofficially, the incident has landed on the radar screen of the league office. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the incident is “being handled.” [more]
Two teenage children of the suspect in Saturday's Texas synagogue hostage-taking standoff have been released from custody without being charged after they were questioned by British counterterrorism officers, authorities said. The pair were detained in southern Manchester on Sunday evening, according to a statement from the Greater Manchester Police. Multiple law enforcement sources in the U.S. told ABC News that the teens are the children of the alleged hostage-taker, Malik Faisal Akram.
Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, was waiting for a southbound train when she was shoved to her death, police said. The suspect was identified as Simon Martial.
YouTuber Laurie Shaw took a month of Krav Maga self-defense classes and then tested out everything he learned in a simulated fight situation.