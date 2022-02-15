"CBS Evening News" headlines for Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
Richardson was not allowed to compete in the Summer 2020 Games after a failed drug test, but Valieva can compete after failing a doping test.
“I am so angry," the former U.S. figure skater, who is coaching American skater Mariah Bell in Beijing, said in a furious Twitter thread.
Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry celebrate Valentine's Day with a sentimental slide show.
The epic Super Bowl halftime show with Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige reminded the Gen X and Gen Y generations that they are old now.
'Jeopardy!' announced its new special called the Second Chance Tournament, in which former 'Jeopardy!' contestants from the past year can compete again. Competitors from years ago want to return to but it's not that easy.
35-year-old MMA fighter Renato Gomes pulled off one of the sickest moves of the weekend when he flattened his opponent with a lightning-quick strike.
MMA fighter Danial Williams hit Dejdamrong Sor with a body shot so nasty, it was clear the Thai fighter was never going to get up after going down.
Only one of the drugs found in Valieva's sample in December — trimetazidine, which can increase endurance — is banned for use by Olympic athletes.
The Bengals' Samaje Perine extended the ball hoping for a first down, but didn't get a favorable spot.
As Arizona gets ready to host the Super Bowl in 2023, a group of local faith leaders have started a petition to urge NFL officials not to host the football game in the state. The petition is in response to various bills in the Arizona State Legislature that some consider to be acts of voter suppression, as well as refusals by Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema to make changes to the Senate Filibuster to pass voting rights-related legislations on a federal level.
Team USA continued to add to its medal count at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but was it enough to lift them higher on the leaderboard?
Twitter users took issue with Charlie Kirk whining about "sexual anarchy" and Sean Spicer questioning the performances.
"I wasn't trying to kick down any barriers. At the end of the day, I wasn't trying to set a trend. I just wanted to be myself."
Von Miller played like the MVP version of himself on Sunday, despite a recent injury. He credits an intense workout designed by a mysterious trainer.
Russia's Kamila Valieva competed Tuesday night at the 2022 Winter Olympics after a week filled with controversy from a doping scandal.
The Doc Rivers-Ben Simmons relationship flipped from warm to icy after the Sixers' disastrous Hawks flame-out, but the two apparently chatted after Simmons was finally traded. By Adam Hermann
Matthew Stafford visited the White House in 2012 but didn't meet the president. After winning the Super Bowl, he'll now get the chance to.