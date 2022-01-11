"CBS Evening News" headlines for Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
Terry McLaurin, Jonathan Allen and others spent part of Monday getting hyped about Washington's new chapter and new name.
The Broncos are now one step closer to likely being sold.
Eric Kendricks had some interesting things to say on Mike Zimmer and locker room culture.
Lia Thomas, who has been at the center of controversy for a perceived advantage, finished 3.27 seconds behind fellow transgender swimmer Iszac Henig.
The Alabama coach's Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the national championship game.
Thielen isn't putting all of the blame on Zimmer and Spielman.
Kyrie Irving says there's "no place" in the game for this scary play.
Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman responds after being fired on Monday.
After Yellowstone season 4 finale, fans are wondering how Jamie was able to lie about Riggins to Kayce and John. Was this just a plot hole?
Gibbs, portrayed by actor Mark Harmon, left 'NCIS' in season 19, but now fans are convinced that he will be coming back to the CBS drama after seeing this clue.
Some noteable changes appeared on the team’s official website early Tuesday afternoon.
Wilfred Ndidi started for Nigeria, while Alex Iwobi came off the bench. Premier Leaguers Trezeguet and Mohamed Elneny went 90 minutes for the Pharoahs.
Eagles coach Nick #Sirianni provides an update on the status of Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard heading into the #SuperWildCardWeekend matchup with the #Buccaneers #TBvsPHI #PHIvsTB
A look at eight New York Giants who could either be released or traded in an effort to save the team some salary cap space.
Over the span of six days and nights at Tulsa’s Expo Square in Oklahoma, the 36th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will crown a new champion of what’s known as the Super Bowl of midget car racing. The question is whether that champion will be a NASCAR national series regular, as […]
The "Late Show" host taunts the Ohio lawmaker over the allegations he just can't shake.
Bob Clarke had strong words on Ron Hextall's decision to draft Nolan Patrick in 2017 when the general manager was running the Flyers. By Jordan Hall
Wisconsin football is not included in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, especially among a field full of champions.
World number two Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open preparations were in tatters on Tuesday when she self-destructed for the second week in a row and was almost unable to serve at an Adelaide warm-up event.