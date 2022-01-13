"CBS Evening News" headlines for Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
A Georgia sheriff’s deputy in middle Georgia has been “suspended without pay pending termination” after allegedly calling murder victim Ahmaud Arbery a “criminal” on social […]
Shortly before the New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took aim at him over play-calling.
A woman claimed on Instagram that she found $300,000 in a duffel bag Nelly lost—and that she was only given $100 when she returned it. Nelly has now responded.
WGEMAn Illinois judge had a shocking outburst in court Wednesday, kicking a prosecutor out with minimal explanation as outrage grows over the judge’s decision to reverse his own ruling on a teen accused of rape.“Mr. Jones, get out,” Adams County Judge Robert Adrian fumed as he ordered Josh Jones of the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office to leave the courtroom. The Muddy River News, whose journalist was in court, reported that Jones was set to appear in an unrelated case but had apparently “l
Two Crimson Tide coaches are accepting promotions at there big-time programs.
Scott Olson/GettyDonald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR on Tuesday after he was repeatedly called out on his baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.A video of the interview, published Wednesday morning, shows Trump becoming increasingly irritated as NPR’s Steve Inskeep asks him why he’s still pushing debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat.After Inskeep told the ex-president that his fraud claims have repeatedly been proven false, the reporter a
This test, that can be sold under a few different names, has a “high risk of false results,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Klay Thompson had a very Klay-like reaction to not getting the ball on an open-look in transition.
The Alabama coach's Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the national championship game.
It looks like another storm, on Friday, will mostly miss this region.
Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping elections reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios.Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try to bypass Senate procedures that are blocking their agenda. But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting r
"It’s the most expensive ride you will ever take and it can ruin people financially for years."View Entire Post ›
His ex-wife is freezing her eggs after he welcomed a baby with another woman.
Goldie Hawn, 76, flashes her killer arms as she cuddles with her puppy in a new Instagram photo. Exercising daily—even if it's just 15 minutes—keeps her fit.
The comedian loves to celebrate life in very unique environments. But mainly naked on a snow mountain.
After just one season in Indianapolis, one of the Colts' most-beloved former players wants his old team to move on.
“There’s always someone bigger and fiercer!”
Headaches are one of the most common symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Here's why, and what it feels like.
Lia Thomas, who has been at the center of controversy for a perceived advantage, finished 3.27 seconds behind fellow transgender swimmer Iszac Henig.
The radio host ripped the unvaccinated tennis star as a selfish "f**knut."