"CBS Evening News" headlines for Wednesday, September 15, 2021
YouTubeA young woman who mysteriously vanished while road tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé got into a physical altercation with him two weeks before he returned to Florida without her, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast. And while the couple’s online postings made the journey appear perfectly idyllic, the strain of having been together nonstop for months on end had in fact escalated tensions between the two, the document provided by the Moab City, Utah, Police Depar
Stars like Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz dared to bare in crystals, lace, and little else as they walked the Met Gala red carpet.
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been spotted spending time together all around New York City over the past few weeks
A note was left under an infant carrier with a 3-month-old boy, officials said.
Why is Trump the only ex-president willing to say the truth about Bush?
NASCAR is experimenting with the Clash at the Coliseum next year. Here’s what else is being added.
Venus and Serena Williams wore similar dresses from the same designer - Carolina Herrera - for a 1998 Vogue photo shoot with Annie Leibovitz.
There will be plenty of overreaction after a wild Week 1. It's the perfect time to take advantage of some panic by opposing fantasy managers.
Earlier this month, a twelve-year-old boy in Kerala’s Kozhikode district in India died from the Nipah virus, a virus that most people probably never heard of. A virus that, according to experts, has the potential to become another global pandemic with a significantly higher death toll. Approximately 70 percent of people who are infected with []
"I can't believe that this many people actually voted to keep him in office," she said, adding: "It's a shame. You kind of get the government you deserve."
In her new book, Gabrielle Union opened up about the emotions she felt after Dwyane Wade welcomed a baby with another woman, which happened around the time they were trying to start a family.
Paul Azinger, one of only two US captains to have won the Ryder Cup this century, has told Brooks Koepka that he should pull out of next week’s match and “give up his place to someone who would love to play”.
Ryan studied articles about interacting with someone with the disorder "for weeks" after the 2016 election, per Woodward and Costa's book, "Peril."
Police investigated an incident with Gabby Petito and her fiancé on August 12, but no arrests were made. Petito was reported missing two weeks later.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders said he's not a fan of the losing that often comes with college football's "guarantee game" model.
National radio host Dan Patrick told listeners that James Franklin is indeed interested in coaching the USC Trojans.
“You disgrace the USA,” she told the active serviceman at a pizzeria in Connecticut.