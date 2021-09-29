"CBS Evening News" headlines for Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
"I finally figured out what was going on," Grisham reportedly wrote. "Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States."
Melania Trump has certainly put up with a lot in her marriage to Donald Trump. While she’s no shrinking violet, the former first lady found her own way to deal with her husband’s infidelities over the years — it wasn’t about lashing out publicly, it seems her actions were done behind closed doors, according to […]
A new book by Trump's former press secretary said Putin tried to distract Trump at a G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, in 2019.
The Senate could vote Wednesday on a stopgap measure to keep the government funded through early December
House Democrats on Wednesday passed a bill, 219-212, to suspend the debt limit through December 2022, sending it to the Senate, where it is expected to fail. Why it matters: Democrats are trying to exhaust all options in order to pass the debt limit on the floor without forcing it to go through the partisan budget reconciliation process, but Republicans continue to obstruct that effort.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The vote comes shortly after Treasur
Progressives have pushed for progress on President Joe Biden's broader agenda before moving forward on infrastructure.
The federal government is teetering near the edge of another shutdown. Here are some ways it could affect you.
The Nebraska Republican expressed frustration at being asked about statements by other Congress members. "I don't give a shit," he said.
Sen. Joe Manchin, a key centrist Democrat whose approval is required to pass the party’s massive social welfare spending package, firmly rejected the proposal on Wednesday, criticizing the $3.5 trillion cost and the vast new entitlements it would provide.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday misspoke, calling for the passage of President Barack Obama’s agenda rather than President Joe Biden’s.
Trump excoriated Grisham over her forthcoming tell-all book documenting her time in his administration, calling her "very angry and bitter."
Paul has continued to prevent Dilawar Syed from receiving a vote for a top job at the Small Business Administration.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked Maricopa County to preserve materials related to the 2020 election for an investigation and possible litigation over how the county administered the contest.
Kentucky regulators have asked a judge to declare Justice, his son and family companies in default.
The trio, who were based out of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, discussed selling the data with Johnson & Johnson and Apple in 2017, new emails show.
Sen. Joe Manchin said there is not enough time to produce the legislative framework for a massive spending bill that House Democrats are demanding in exchange for supporting a critical infrastructure bill on Thursday.
"What the hell were you thinking?" Trump said to Melania and her then-aide Stephanie Grisham after they returned from the Texas-Mexico border.
This is the second setback Democrats have faced in trying to include immigration in the reconciliation package.
John Pendarvis was the first hemp farmer to be arrested since South Carolina implemented its hemp farming program.
Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan says a memo circulating in right-wing media isn't from him.