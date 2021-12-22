"CBS Evening News" headlines for Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News" hosted by Jamie Yuccas.
The celebrity chef reveals her favorite ways to refresh festive fare with PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein
Also, did Urban Meyer ruin it for other college coaches with NFL dreams? And how's the weather in Del Boca Vista this time of year?
One of the best parts about the holiday season is the food. During this time of year we tend to […] The post 5 recipes for healthier holiday dinners appeared first on TheGrio.
"We urge Senator Manchin to revisit his opposition to this legislation and work with his colleagues to pass something that will help keep coal miners working," the union said.
The couple called it quits in September after nearly one year of dating, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE
In a federal lawsuit amended Friday, one player alleges coach Alexis Meeks-Rydell forced her to cuddle in hotel beds on trips to away games.
Oh boy, Joe.
Tyron Woodley is having fun with everything after being knocked out cold by Jake Paul.
Kyler Murray has outdone himself this year with his Christmas gifts for his offensive linemen.
On Tuesday, Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend and rapper, Cordae sat courtside at the Lakers game. For the outing, the tennis star wore a silver and black leopard-print mini dress with white Nike LD Waffle Sacai sneakers
Bob Keselowski, an ARCA Menards Series champion who later became a pioneering driver in the early days of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, has died. He was 70 years old. My dad will always be my hero. He was quiet and understated, but that didn‘t change the impact he had on me or that […]
Daniel Cormier doesn't like that Tyron Woodley is poking fun at himself after getting knocked out by Jake Paul.
What looked like it would be a close dual on paper ended up being a comfortable win for the Nittany Lions, thanks, in part, to an upset win from Beau Bartlett at 149 pounds and Penn State winning the bonus point battle 8-1.
Video of a boy's flashy basketball move on the court drew sharp criticism in a tweet from NBA star Kevin Durant. Others piled on.
Mater Dei earned its fifth USA TODAY Super 25 top spot since 1982
If you're looking for help on the waiver wire, who are you going to drop this week? Jennifer Eakins has five players to consider cutting to boost your fantasy playoff chances.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed that four players returned to practice on Wednesday, two from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, one from injured reserve, and one from a personal absence.
The Kings, as of last summer, were reportedly highly unlikely to trade De'Aaron Fox. Not even for proven All-Star Ben Simmons.
Jalen Hurts was the source of the Eagles' second turnover of the first quarter on Tuesday night vs. Washington, and Nick Sirianni was clearly none too pleased. By Adam Hermann
Even if you made the semifinals of your fantasy football playoffs, your roster could be in need of a shot in the dark. Jennifer Eakins can help.