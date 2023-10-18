"CBS Evening News" headlines for Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
The New York Giants quarterback missed the team's game against the Buffalo Bills.
Boeheim has never been shy with his thoughts on media. Now he's a member.
The Buckeyes haven't exactly hit the ground running in their six games this season.
Netflix said its operating margin has more room to run after the company beat earnings expectations on both the top and bottom lines and reported a surge in subscribers.
The NBA already ditched the format once. Is it really the answer to fixing the All-Star Game's shortcomings?
See for yourself why over 15,000 Amazon shoppers are going bonkers for it.
This dreamy doodad delivers a temple massage and soothing music for a spa-like experience — and it's over 40% off.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Tesla has finally set a date for the first deliveries of the Cybertruck. CEO Elon Musk posted on social media Wednesday that the Cybertruck delivery event, which traditionally means a few select customers get to take possession of their vehicles, will be held November 30 at company's Austin gigafactory. The news of the delivery event comes on the same day that Tesla reported its third-quarter earnings, results that showed a 44% drop in profits from the same period last year.
One of Silicon Valley's most prominent investment firms will face government scrutiny over its investments in China. Sequoia Capital has received a polite but pointed request from Congress to enter into more detail on how it will prevent further U.S. investment dollars from advancing Chinese interests. Sequoia announced in June that it would be splitting into three pieces: Sequoia Capital in the U.S. and Europe, Peak XV Partners in India and Southeast Asia, and HongShan in China (formerly Sequoia Capital China).
Phil Mickelson insists that, regardless of how the merger works out, more Tour members are ready to jump to LIV Golf.
My dog's coat was severely tangled before this. The post This dog-friendly conditioning mask claims to make hair feel like a ‘crossbreed of silk, butter and a cloud’ — so I tried it on my pup appeared first on In The Know.
The retailer's lineup of holiday value sets are absolutely wild this year.
The SweatyRocks sweatpants hit the perfect Goldilocks spot of wildly affordable with actually good reviews.
Keep the gifting going all through December. These picks for kids and adults come filled with beauty products, chocolates, coffee, toys and alcohol.
Choose from four of the brand's signature colors.
Ferrari hosted a charity gala in New York City, displaying 14 “game changing” vintage and contemporary vehicles outside the sculptural Vessel structure.
Tesla's decision to repeatedly slash EV prices put pressure on margins, causing profits to fall 44% to $1.85 billion in the third quarter from the same year-ago period, the company reported Wednesday. Tesla reported revenue of $23.35 billion in the third quarter, which gained 9% year-over-year thanks to higher vehicle deliveries and growth in other parts of its business. While an increase in sales is positive, the company's continued price cuts has squeezed margins — a trend that has continued for the past several quarters.
This hack can turn a stale or frozen loaf into fresh, crispy bread within minutes. The post Baking coach shares how to revive old bread with a little bit of water appeared first on In The Know.
A Korean Canadian creator has taken to TikTok to share a "viral" way of distinguishing how dolled up you should get she learned in Korea. The post Fashion creator describes ‘four levels’ of getting ready that she picked up in Korea: ‘It’s the best way to ask your girls, ‘OK, how are we looking?’ appeared first on In The Know.