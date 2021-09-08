"CBS Evening News" headlines for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIn the summer of 2014, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was at the height of her power. The media and her cadre of distinguished supporters were hailing the self-made billionaire as the next Steve Jobs, someone set to revolutionize the world of medicine with a device that could run hundreds of blood tests—all with the prick of a finger.But behind this dazzling facade, all was not well. As federal prosecutors would later allege, the Silicon Valley tech