"CBS Evening News" headlines for Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
Someone threw what appeared to be an egg at GOP recall candidate Larry Elder during a tour of homeless encampments in Venice.
“You better enjoy your freedom while it lasts, buddy, and you got to answer to God.”
Arthur Bates Jr. said he suffered back, leg and neck injuries after a Tesla hit him, but the car's cameras proved he fabricated the whole story.
Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake.
“I told him since he still was so close to his apartment, he should go and get his camera and see what was going on downtown. No one would hear from him again until 10 p.m.”
John Gibson is out as CEO of Tripwire Interactive after his comments caused an uproar.
The newspaper's editorial board ripped the Florida Republican's latest take on COVID-19 shots.
Officials ordered the 1,200-ton bronze statue of Chinese warrior-god Guan Yu to be relocated to a less conspicuous location five miles away.
Many Twitter users pointed out the Florida governor has politicized the virus by selling products that mock the COVID-19 vaccines.
At the heart of the matter are thousands of patients: a mother misled about her pregnancy, a patient told to stop taking heart medication, and people who received false HIV-positive results.
Death row killer scheduled for execution, victim's son says 'It's your time to go'
The bus is loud — in color and sound. That’s the way NBA star Stephen Curry and his entrepreneur wife, Ayesha Curry, prefer it.
Civic Center Park will shut down for the foreseeable future due to crime and other safety risks to public health, officials with the city’s parks and recreation department said Tuesday.
The school will churn out "the next Tom Cottons, Mike Pompeos, Nikki Haleys: that next generation that follows Trump," Bannon told the New Yorker in May.
Editor's note: Warning: this video contains graphic content. The viral video circulating on social media in Livingston County shows two teens attacking a third teen. The victim falls to the ground and continues to get punched and kicked and has his shoes taken.
A week after a jury couldn’t reach a decision in the criminal trial of former NFL running back Clinton Portis, he has made a decision to end the prosecution without standing trial a second time. Portis has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and [more]
David Ulin read four of the recall candidate's books, from the jeremiad "Showdown" to the memoir "A Lot Like Me," and found not a writer but a brand.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIn the summer of 2014, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was at the height of her power. The media and her cadre of distinguished supporters were hailing the self-made billionaire as the next Steve Jobs, someone set to revolutionize the world of medicine with a device that could run hundreds of blood tests—all with the prick of a finger.But behind this dazzling facade, all was not well. As federal prosecutors would later allege, the Silicon Valley tech
An Alabama mother is in custody for capital murder and domestic violence. Lashana Henderson’s 2-month-old baby girl is in critical […] The post Mother accused of shooting infant daughter, killing man who was holding baby appeared first on TheGrio.
Police said a detective tried to escort Lisa Bostick, 56, out of the building when she became violent and approached the detective in an "aggressive manner."