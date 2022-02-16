"CBS Evening News" headlines for Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
The Abraham Accords sought to normalize ties between Israel and several Middle Eastern nations.
The World Anti-Doping Agency filed a brief in the Valieva case stating that the existence of L-carnitine and Hypoxen, though both legal, undercuts the argument that a banned substance, trimetazidine, might have entered the skater's system accidentally.
Reaction to the latest Dallas Cowboys scandal has permeated social media.
A girl who went missing more than two years ago at the age of 4 was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.
The former New York City mayor makes a weird confession on live TV.
Bebe Rexha rocks a string bikini while on vacay in Hawaii—and her killer abs are looking beyond toned on IG. Her go-to workouts include boxing and Pilates.
"I just didn't want to go on," Paul Davis, said, noting, "I don't regret going because I just feel like it was really part of God's plan for my life."
New York's attorney general on Wednesday pounced on former President Donald Trump's defense of company's financial statements, saying the five-page statement Trump issued a day earlier contradicted a court filing by his attorneys. "It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about the facts," the attorney general's office wrote in a letter filed in New York state court. Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a probe into whether the Trumps inflated real estate values to obtain bank loans, and reduced values to lower tax bills.
The jurors, who ultimately ruled against Palin, insisted to the court that the notifications from news organizations didn't affect their decision.
Los Angeles Rams' star Andrew Whitworth discussed his daughter's viral moment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, joking, "She's the uninterested one"
William Frawley passed away in 1966 at age 79 after suffering a heart attack. Vivian Vance lost her battle with breast cancer in 1979 at age 70.
Daniil Aldoshkin's gesture added friction to the Beijing Winter Olympics.
If we’re being honest, the royal family had a pretty rough year. There’ve been plenty of scandals (new and resurfaced), Queen Elizabeth II’s health scare, and the announcement of Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir has rocked Buckingham Palace. After such a significant, though troubled, year, it’s no wonder Prince William chose to go all out for […]
Police broke up a mall fight by pinning a Black teen to the ground and placing a knee on his back, while a white teen he was seen fighting with was allowed to sit on a couch and watch.
“Caring compassionate people are capable of great rage in situations when they perceive others have suffered wrongs. ... What happened the night of this case was the perfect storm for her acting out on her fear and anger,” the mother’s lawyer wrote.
The late-night host spotted the most depressing news yet for the former president and his family.
Matthew Stafford shared some words of wisdom with Joe Burrow after Super Bowl LVI, calling him "a hell of a player."
The Doc Rivers-Ben Simmons relationship flipped from warm to icy after the Sixers' disastrous Hawks flame-out, but the two apparently chatted after Simmons was finally traded. By Adam Hermann
Kamila Valieva, the young woman – girl, actually – who should not be competing is leading the Beijing Olympics figure skating competition.
"They said communication is key... They didn’t say what form of communication."