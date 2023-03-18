CBS-Kcal News Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz Faints On Live TV

ABC News

Indiana police are looking for a teenager who went missing two days ago and is believed to be in "extreme danger." Scottie Morris, 14, was last seen on Thursday around 8:30 p.m., according to police in his hometown of Eaton, located about 75 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Indiana State Police declared a silver alert -- a statewide alert used in cases of missing children and missing endangered adults -- Friday night in the disappearance of the teen.