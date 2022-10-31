CBS' Margaret Brennan Tears Into GOP Rep Over His Violent '#FirePelosi' Video

CBS’ “Face the Nation” anchor Margaret Brennan called out Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) on Sunday for tweeting “Let’s #FirePelosi” with a video showing him shooting a gun days before a home invader attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer.

Brennan, during a tense back and forth, pressed Emmer to explain why he featured the anti-Pelosi slogan alongside the video, which shows him firing what appears to be a fully automatic rifle at a gun range.

“Wouldn’t a pink slip be more fitting if it’s about firing her? Why a gun?” Brennan asked.

Enjoyed exercising my Second Amendment rights with @KellyCooperAZ & General @JackBergman_MI1.



13 days to make history. Let’s #FirePelosi. pic.twitter.com/QgSpjkApIz — Tom Emmer (@tomemmer) October 26, 2022

Ehmer dodged, claiming there was no news coverage blaming Democrats when a Bernie Sanders supporter shot and wounded Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and five others in 2017 at a congressional baseball charity game.

“We did extensive coverage of what happened to Steve Scalise, there’s extensive news coverage, Sir,” Brennan replied.

“Nobody tried to equate Democrats’ rhetoric, people that say ..,” Ehmer interrupted.

“I’m not talking about your rhetoric, I’m talking about what you posted,” Brennan said. “You’re shooting a gun. Our viewers just saw it.”

Emmer posted the tweet on Wednesday, two days before an assailant broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco home and bashed Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Police said they haven’t determined a motive. The suspect, who has been arrested, reportedly shared far-right beliefs and conspiracy theories online, and brought zip ties and duct tape to the Pelosi home demanding, “Where is Nancy?” law enforcement said.

Story continues

You can watch the “Face the Nation” exchange below.

“You’re shooting a gun!” CBS Anchor Margaret Brennan lets Republican Congressman Tom Emmer have it over the inappropriateness of his “fire Pelosi” tweet. pic.twitter.com/DfZW6nn1Xy — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 30, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

