Bravo

For Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon, building their dream home came at an unexpectedly high cost. "We are way over budget," Robyn told Juan on The Real Housewives of Potomac's September 19 episode. "I would say we're about like 100,000 [dollars] over budget." However, Robyn was quick to explain exactly why she was comfortable with the increased price of the construction. "You gotta do it right the first time," she said in an interview. "You don't want to have to, like, move in the house and then a mo