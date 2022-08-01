CBS News Battleground Tracker on 2022 midterm-election estimates

The Conversation

Apartment buildings in New York City abut the Cross Bronx Expressway. Spencer Platt/Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. If all of the vehicles in the world were to convert to electric, would it be quieter? – Joseph, age 10, Chatham, New Jersey If everyone everywhere received a free electric vehicle at the same time – and owners were required to travel at really slow sp