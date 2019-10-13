This article, CBS News Battleground Tracker: Warren extends lead across early states, originally appeared on CBSNews.com

Early-state Democratic voters say President Trump's allegations against Joe Biden have not affected their views of Biden and largely think they aren't true. Even so, it's Elizabeth Warren who continues to draw support from Democrats. She has extended the aggregate lead she had across the 18 early primary and caucus states.

As for individual states, she has increased her lead over the pack in New Hampshire and pulled even with Biden in Iowa. And Warren leads in over Biden, too, demonstrating that she's competitive in many regions.

Iowa

New Hampshire

South Carolina

Calendar: Week of October 14

Nature: Yellowstone geysers

Andrew Yang on jobs, income, and his unlikely campaign