  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CBS News poll: Republicans weigh in on Liz Cheney and direction of GOP

Anthony Salvanto, Fred Backus and Jennifer De Pinto
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When House Republicans ousted Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her leadership post, it spoke to the direction of the Republican Party in at least one specific way: what should happen to those who publicly break with former President Donald Trump? So, we surveyed the nation's self-identified Republicans to learn what they thought of the week's events. They still very much want their party to show loyalty to Mr. Trump and adhere to the idea that President Biden didn't legitimately win.

Their views on Cheney, in turn, now reflect those wishes.

Eighty percent of Republicans who'd heard about the vote agree with Cheney's removal — they feel she was off-message, unsupportive of Mr. Trump, and that she's wrong about the 2020 presidential election. To a third of them, and most particularly for those who place the highest importance on loyalty, Cheney's removal also shows "disloyalty will be punished."

Those Republicans opposed to her removal — just a fifth of the party right now — say it's mainly because there's room for different views in the party, not all need support Mr. Trump and this was a distraction. But when we look down the line to any potential electoral impact, theirs might be even more limited: this group is also less likely to report voting in Republican primaries.

What does it mean for the party to be loyal to Trump?

Republicans say that Mr. Trump himself represents their views just as well as they think the party does; it's a personal connection to him we've seen for years. Today, loyalty also means they specifically want the party to follow more of the former president's examples across a range of items, including economics, issues of race and immigration, how to treat the media, using power and leadership, generally.

Going forward, is the election claim a "litmus test" for Republicans?

It's important, but not very important — and not as much as governing. Yes, the Republican rank and file still deny the legitimacy of the election, as they have since last fall, but it's still far more important to the nation's Republicans now for their leaders to propose legislation on key issues and to match their voters on policy and on values, than it is to see them claim election fraud.

Given the way so many Republicans feel about 2020, we wanted to explore the implications of that belief as they strategize for the midterm elections in 2022, as well as the 2024 elections. So, we offered a choice: to succeed next time, do Republicans feel the party needs to focus on message and popular ideas to win over more voters? Or does it already have enough voters, and therefore need to focus on pushing for changes to the voting rules in states and districts instead?

On balance, message focus barely came out as top priority. Almost half — and especially, for those who believe Mr. Biden didn't legitimately win — think changing the voting process, rather than messaging, is more important.

The CBS News survey of 951 Republicans in the U.S. was conducted by YouGov between May 12-14 2021. This sample was selected from self-identified Republicans (including Republicans and Republican-leaners) who had completed a previous CBS News national poll in 2021. The sample was weighted to be representative of Republicans in the previous national polls, according to gender, age, race, education, geographic region, 2020 presidential vote, political ideology, and degree of partisan Identification. The margin of error is +/- 3.5 pts.

Toplines

Focus on freedom: A reflection on a year of masking up

Gillibrand and Ernst hail bipartisan support for addressing sexual assault in the military

Fauci says CDC's updated mask guidance is "based on the evolution of the science"

Recommended Stories

  • Liz Cheney defiant over Trump as Republican civil war heats up

    Crenshaw, Kinzinger and others exchange shots on talk showsWill Republicans back a Capitol attack commission? Liz Cheney speaks to reporters after House Republicans voted to oust her from her leadership post. Photograph: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Liz Cheney has become the figurehead of the conservative Never Trumpers – but the Wyoming congresswoman was for the former president in the last election. Newly removed from House Republican leadership, Cheney spoke to ABC’s This Week. Asked if she regretted voting for Trump in 2020, she said: “I was never going to support Joe Biden and I do regret the vote. I think that it was based on policy, based on sort of substance and what I know in terms of the kinds of policies [Trump] put forward that were good for the country.” Cheney came out against Trump after the deadly attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, by supporters he told to “fight like hell” in service of his lie that his defeat by Joe Biden was the result of electoral fraud. Most of the congressional GOP has stayed behind Trump – one representative claimed this week those who entered the Capitol were as orderly as tourists. “It’s indefensible,” Cheney said. “I will never forget seeing the law enforcement officers, the members of the Swat team, the rapid response forces, seeing them and their exhaustion. And they had been through hand-to-hand combat – and you know, people died. “And the notion that this was somehow a tourist event is disgraceful and despicable. And I won’t be part of whitewashing what happened on 6 January. Nobody should be part of it. And people ought to be held accountable.” Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment on a charge of inciting an insurrection. Trump was acquitted after only seven Republican senators followed suit. Cheney also told ABC Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, should either voluntarily testify before any 6 January commission about his conversation with Trump as the attack happened, or be compelled to do so. Cheney is a staunch conservative and a daughter of Dick Cheney, a former secretary of defense and vice-president. As such she is a member of a party establishment either beaten into near-silence by Trump’s harangues, like Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell; vilified by Trump’s supporters, like Utah senator and 2012 nominee Mitt Romney; or simply acquiescent. Trump remains excluded from social media over his role in the Capitol riot but on Saturday he issued statements replete with rants about supposed electoral fraud which one Arizona GOP official called “unhinged” and “insane”. On ABC, interviewer Jonathan Karl asked if Cheney would stay in her party should Trump win the nomination in 2024. Cheney said she would do “everything necessary to make sure he never gets anywhere close to the Oval Office again”. But, Karl repeated, would she remain in the party if Trump were the nominee? “I will not support him,” said Cheney. “And we’ll do everything I can to make sure that doesn’t happen.” Asked if she would run for president, Cheney said she was focused on re-election in Wyoming. Asked if her father wanted her to run, she said: “Well, yeah, but he’s my dad, so he’s not objective.” Some Republicans outside Congress have mooted a new party. Most observers think that unlikely to succeed. Karl pointed out that Republicans who have stood up to Trump, including senators Bob Corker and Jeff Flake, have been run out of town. Cheney said only a “handful” of Republicans believed Trump’s lies. But, she said, “there are many members who have expressed concern about their own security. And I think that’s an important point to think about as well, that we now live in a country where members’ votes are affected because they’re worried about their security, they’re worried about threats on their lives. “But there’s no question that at this moment, the majority of the Republican party is not where I am.” The brewing Republican civil war dominated the Sunday talk shows. Another Trump critic, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, spoke to NBC’s Meet the Press – as did Dan Crenshaw of Texas. Kinzinger said Cheney “just simply answered questions that the election was not stolen. And then Donald Trump dozens and dozens of times says it is. It’s not Liz’s fault.” He also said he had been a Republican “a lot longer than Trump has and I’m not going to let him come in and hijack my party … that’s what the fight’s about.” Crenshaw claimed the issue was an “internal drama” about which voters did not care, attacked supposed media bias and said: “I won’t say Trump is the devil but I don’t think he’s Jesus either.” Fred Upton, a Michigan representative who has been close to Biden, spoke to CNN’S State of the Union. He called attempts to deny events at the Capitol “absolutely bogus” and said allegiance to Trump would guarantee defeat. “We’re not going to win unless we’re a big tent,” Upton said. The Maryland governor, Larry Hogan, a likely presidential contender, told CNN Trump was “toxic for the party”. Elise Stefanik speaks to the media after a Republican caucus meeting. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters Cheney’s replacement as the No3 House Republican, Elise Stefanik, spoke to Fox News. The New Yorker, once a moderate, told Sunday Morning Futures Cheney was “looking backwards”. “Republicans are looking forward, we are unified and we are talking about conservative principles. President Trump is an important voice in the party … I’m proud to represent the vast majority of Republicans and that’s why we needed to make a change of House conference chair.” Cheney told ABC that with her party in Trump’s grip, there was “no question” something like the Capitol attack could happen again. “We’ve seen how far President Trump was willing to go,” she said. “We’ve seen not only his provocation of the attack, but his refusal to send help when it was needed, his refusal to immediately say, ‘Stop.’ And that in and of itself, in my view, was a very clear violation of his oath and of his duty. “I think the issue really is Donald Trump and it really is the party and whether we’re going to be a party that’s based on the truth.”

  • Liz Cheney discusses her political future and the state of the Republican Party

    Rep. Liz Cheney spoke with Jonathan Karl for "This Week."

  • SNL Brutally Mocks Anti-Trump Bigot Liz Cheney

    NBCOn Saturday night, one week after ceding the late-night program to union-busting Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, SNL’s “Weekend Update” took aim at Liz Cheney, the Republican congresswoman who’s made the news (every hour of every day) for recently morphing into a #NeverTrumper following the Trump brigade’s Capitol insurrection.While the mainstream media has held Cheney up as some sort of blue-blazered Spartacus for breaking from her party and challenging Trump’s Big Lie—which cost her a GOP party chair role—others with a memory dating back to before the events of Jan. 6 have viewed it as an eleventh-hour act of opportunism by a known bigot who voted along with Trump for much of his presidency.“House Republicans voted to remove Liz Cheney from her party leadership role after she continued to challenge Donald Trump’s lie that the election was stolen,” cracked “Weekend Update” co-host Michael Che. “Wow, yeah, I never thought I’d find myself feeling bad for Liz Cheney—and I was right. I don’t.” Che and his partner in crime Colin Jost then welcomed Liz Cheney in the flesh—played by the inimitable Kate McKinnon. “I fell down to hell like Lil Nas X, fracked with the devil, and bounced back up onto MSNBC,” offered McKinnon’s Cheney. “Colin, the Republican Party is changing. I don’t know what happened! I don’t know what I did wrong. Look at me: I am everything a conservative woman is supposed to be. Blond, mean.” “…And?” Jost asked. “I was done,” Cheney replied.Elon Musk’s Deceptive and Deeply Awkward SNL MonologueLater in her spiel, Cheney tried to convince the skeptical co-anchors that her coalition of #NeverTrump Republicans posed a formidable challenge to the rest of the GOP, who’ve collectively bent the knee to Trump.“It’s gonna be me, George Conway, Nancy Reagan’s… ghost, Meghan McCain—is not in, but I’m working on her… Colin, this is the grand implosion of Trumpism. You don’t even know the size of the tsunami that’s coming,” maintained Cheney, deeply unconvincingly. Then, McKinnon’s Cheney reminded the viewers at home just how awful the person that the media is hailing as a hero really is.“Conservatives are leaving me high and dry, and what more can I do for you people?” she proclaimed. “I opposed gay marriage even though my own sister is a lez.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • President Joe Biden's Venmo account was discovered by reporters in 'less than 10 minutes'

    After The New York Times reported President Joe Biden had used Venmo to send his grandchildren money, Buzzfeed reporters located his account.

  • Oklahoma governor booted from Tulsa Race Massacre commission

    The commission formed to observe the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre announced Friday that it had booted Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt from his seat on the panel a week after he signed a bill outlawing the teaching of some race and racism concepts in public schools. A statement from the commission did not indicate the reason for the parting, and a spokeswoman said the commission had no further comment. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commissioners met Tuesday and agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission's statement said.

  • The Republican party is no longer serious

    While Americans are demanding action from its leaders, the Republican party is back to its obstructionist shenanigans.

  • The Latest: China calls for UN council action, slams US

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on the U.N. Security Council to seek an early de-escalation of violence between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers. According to photos circulated by residents and journalists, the airstrikes created a crater that blocked one of the main roads leading to Shifa, the largest hospital in the strip.

  • Ignore the hype of Republicans threatening to ‘break away’ over Trump

    Anti-Trump Republicans get lots of media attention. That doesn’t mean they are relevant within the Republican party ‘It is great that at least some former prominent Republicans are willing to stand up to Trump and for liberal democracy. But they are not serious competitors to the current Trumpian Republican party.’ Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images “Over 100 Republicans, including former officials, threaten to split” from the Republican party, the New York Times declared on Tuesday. The next day the Washington Post upped the ante, headlining that the 100 Republicans were vowing “civil war”; the columnist Jennifer Rubin proclaimed the beginning of “the stampede away from the GOP”. Sounds exciting, but what has really happened? On Thursday, a group of some 150 former Republicans published “A Call for American Renewal”, a manifesto with the stated aim of “building a common sense coalition for America”. The call itself reads mostly like the US constitution but with a distinct anti-Trump undertone. While the former president is never named, the manifesto warns against “forces of conspiracy, division, and despotism”, opposes “the employment of fear-mongering, conspiracism, and falsehoods”, and rejects “populism and illiberalism”. It emphasizes the importance of the constitutional order, rule of law, and pluralism, while implicitly supporting immigration and explicitly celebrating “our diverse nation”. So far, so good; but is this anodyne statement worth all the hype? Active office-holders, with power and relevance, are conspicuously absent from the signatories The document’s signatories include many of the usual suspects of the Never-Trump right, including people associated with the Lincoln Project, like George Conway and Jennifer Horn. It also includes a lot of “formers”: the former US representative Charlie Dent, the former secretary of transportation Mary Peters, the former governor Tom Ridge, and the former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele. But while these former office-holders express support for current Republican “rebels” like Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney, people such as Cheney and Romney themselves – active office-holders, with power and relevance - are conspicuously absent from the signatories. I doubt they will go much further than a non-committal positive reference, when asked or pushed by journalists. For all the media spin about “influential Republicans” or “Republican leaders”, none of the 150 signatories currently holds a significant position within the Republican party. In fact, the vast majority are people past their political career or who never were politicians. Many of them are probably better known to Democratic voters than Republican ones. During the Trump presidency, figures such as Max Boot and Michael Steele became liberals’ favorite “Republicans” largely by featuring primarily in liberal media. This is probably why this manifesto is vague about the concrete actions its signatories hope to achieve. Despite hints and recent media speculation, the document makes no explicit call for a third party. In fact, one gets the sense that the organizers are internally divided over strategy – and, for that reason, leaving all options open. Under the subheading “What’s the Call?”, the document reads: “That’s why we believe in pushing for the Republican Party to rededicate itself to founding ideals – or else hasten the creation of an alternative.” In essence, the whole manifesto is a real-world extension of the largely online Lincoln Project. Like the Lincoln Project, it offers a psychologically reassuring but ultimately questionable narrative frame for anti-Trump Republicans: the “soul” of the Republican party, which has been stolen or crushed by Trump and his wannabes, is at stake, and honorable Republicans must restore it. This is grounded in an elitist view of the Grand Old Party that rests on very loose empirical and historical grounds. As I’ve argued many times before, Trump did not hijack the party, at least not in ideological terms. In fact, for several decades the views of the Republican base had much more in common with Trump than with the signatories of this manifesto. That empirical fact will not change, no matter how hard the Lincoln Project and Never-Trump Republicans try to whitewash the Republican past – a whitewashing the liberal media happily amplifies. This is the Republican party of an imagined past, harkening to a moderate, noble era that never really existed Evan McMullin, who gained some media prominence by running as an independent candidate against Trump in 2016 – he won a whopping 0.54% of the vote – seems to at least acknowledge the current reality. In an interview with Fox News, he estimated that just “a fourth to a third of the party” wants a new direction. He added, rather optimistically: “Obviously that’s still a minority of the party but it’s a significant number.” Even assuming that all these people want to move the party in the same direction as the signatories of the “Call for American Renewal”, a fourth to a third of Republicans would be a mere sliver of the general population. While this would be more than enough to start a new party in the proportional electoral systems common in other countries, it is, under the United States’ two-party system, nowhere near enough to challenge the Republican party, let alone the Democratic party. Don’t get me wrong. It is great that at least some former prominent Republicans are willing to stand up to Trump and for liberal democracy. But this initiative is not a serious competitor to the current Trumpian Republican party and it will not be the Republican party of the future. It does not even reflect the Republican Party of the past. Instead, it is the Republican party of an imagined past, harkening to a moderate, noble era that never really existed. Amplifying the anti-Trump Republicans’ message uncritically, as many liberal media and politicians are doing, will not make them more relevant within the Republican party. However, it might help them further whitewash their own pasts as well as that of the Republican party. Cas Mudde is Stanley Wade Shelton UGAF professor of international affairs at the University of Georgia, the author of The Far Right Today (2019), and host of the podcast Radikaal. He is a Guardian US columnist

  • Kansas City rally backs Palestine with hundreds marching from Country Club Plaza

    At Brush Creek in Kansas City on Saturday, protesters tore down the Israeli flag from a post alongside Ward Parkway.

  • US rail industry defends safety record amid staffing cuts

    Even as railroads are operating longer and longer freight trains that sometimes stretch for miles, the companies have drastically reduced staffing levels, prompting unions to warn that moves meant to increase profits could endanger safety and even result in disasters. More than 22% of the jobs at railroads Union Pacific, CSX and Norfolk Southern have been eliminated since 2017, when CSX implemented a cost-cutting system called Precision Scheduled Railroading that most other U.S. railroads later copied. BNSF, the largest U.S. railroad and the only one that hasn’t expressly adopted that model, has still made staff cuts to improve efficiency and remain competitive.

  • Matt Gaetz equates sex trafficking investigation with earmarks in Ohio speech

    At a Republican summit, the Florida congressman railed against the GOP establishment and briefly addressed accusations of "naughty favors."

  • Biden appoints Neera Tanden, former pick for budget director, as senior adviser

    President Joe Biden has appointed Neera Tanden, who withdrew from consideration to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget after strong opposition from Republicans, to be a senior adviser, the White House said on Friday. Tanden, a former adviser to President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has been serving as president of the Center for American Progress (CAP), a left-leaning think tank.

  • You Can Spend The Night In The Iconic ‘Friends’ Apartment

    Every Friends superfan recognizes that apartment straight away… … you know, the dwelling with tons of charm, floor-to-ceiling windows, one bathroom of fluctuating size, and no hall closet: Monica and Rachel’s purple-licious flat. Fans love the show so much, they try to recreate the same energy at home. But now, thanks to Booking.com, you can []

  • Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Rumored Reconciliation

    The actress happened to be taping 'The B**ch Bible' podcast when photos surfaced of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together.

  • Weekend Update: Liz Cheney on the Republican Party

    Rep. Liz Cheney (Kate McKinnon) stops by Weekend Update to discuss her recent conflicts with the Republican Party.

  • No Kuznetsov, Samsonov for Capitals vs. Bruins in Game 1

    Coverage begins at 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

  • Rep. Plaskett addresses concerns of future aggressions from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other controversial members of the GOP are analyzed by Rep. Stacey Plaskett. On the climate on Capitol Hill and whether she feels safe, Rep. Stacey Plaskett says, ‘I believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene may be crazy, but she's not stupid.’

  • U.S. fuel crisis eases as pipeline returns to normal after hack

    (Reuters) -Widespread gasoline shortages along the U.S. East Coast began to ease slightly on Saturday as the operator of the nation's biggest fuel pipeline said it was back to delivering "millions of gallons per hour" following last week's cyberattack. Ships and trucks were deployed to fill up storage tanks after the six-day Colonial Pipeline shutdown, the most disruptive cyberattack on record, triggered widespread panic buying that left filling stations across the U.S. Southeast dry. "We have returned the system to normal operations, delivering millions of gallons per hour to the markets we serve," said the company, which had begun gradual restart of the pipeline on Wednesday.

  • Hacking group behind the cyberattack on a key US fuel pipeline is said to be disbanding

    DarkSide made headlines for hacking Colonial Pipeline, forcing the major East Coast fuel supplier to suspend operations for several days.

  • Coca-Cola is eliminating one of its beverages. Here’s what to know

    This is the beverage giant’s latest cut after announcing last year it was downsizing its portfolio.