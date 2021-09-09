CBS News report prompts review of Air Force domestic violence cases

Reuters

U.S. government agencies have a Thursday deadline to produce documents demanded by a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The Republican Trump wants executive privilege to be used to stop at least some of the documents from being transferred, a decision that rests with the White House of his Democratic successor, Joe Biden. The House of Representatives Select Committee is investigating the events leading up to and on Jan. 6, when mobs of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify Biden's November election victory.